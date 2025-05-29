Today's Podcast Episode: Sustainability Spotlight – A Conversation With Chart Industries, Inc.

This episode is part of our Sustainability Spotlight series, which highlights the sustainability efforts that businesses are making to combat climate change and other environmental challenges.

This episode features a discussion with John Walsh, Senior Vice President of Investor and Government Relations, and Ali Snyder, Director of Sustainability and Marketing at Chart Industries, Inc. Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of CleanTM — clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair, and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring.

Brendan K. Collins, a partner in Ballard Spahr's Philadelphia office and leader of the firm's Manufacturing and Consumer Products Industry Team, hosts the discussion.

