ARTICLE
29 July 2025

CFPB Reaches Settlement With FirstCash In Connection With Alleged MLA Violations

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
The CFPB has reached a settlement in its lawsuit against FirstCash, Inc. and its 19 subsidiaries alleging violations of the Military Lending Act (MLA). The parties have jointly filed a stipulated final judgment...
United States Delaware Consumer Protection
Ballard Spahr LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The CFPB has reached a settlement in its lawsuit against FirstCash, Inc. and its 19 subsidiaries alleging violations of the Military Lending Act (MLA). The parties have jointly filed a stipulated final judgment and proposed order in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

FirstCash, Inc., a Delaware nonbank corporation with its principal place of business is in Fort Worth, Texas, owns and operates more than 1,000 retail pawnshops, offering pawn loans through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The MLA protects active duty servicemembers and some dependents in connection with extensions of consumer credit. Those protections include a maximum allowable interest rate of 36%, a prohibition against required arbitration and certain mandatory loan disclosures.

The CFPB had alleged that since October 3, 2016, FirstCash violated the MLA by making MLA-covered loans that exceeded the maximum allowable interest rate of 36%. The CFPB also contended that the loan agreements with covered borrowers violated the MLA by requiring arbitration of disputes and by failing to make all of the required loan disclosures. The CFPB also allegeed that the company violated a 2013 order against a predecessor entity.

If approved by the Court, the proposed order would require the defendants to:

  • Set aside $5 million to ensure full redress to servicemembers and their families who were harmed in connection with thousands of unlawful pawn loans.
  • Pay a $4 million fine to the CFPB's Civil Penalty Fund.
  • Comply with the MLA and offer an MLA-compliant loan product to servicemembers and their families or comply with a regulatory safe harbor intended to screen for MLA- protected borrowers.

The proposed order states that "Defendants neither admit nor deny the allegations in the Amended Complaint, except Defendants admit the facts necessary to establish the Court's jurisdiction over them and the subject matter of [the] action."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More