Alaska Can Ask Ya (For Documents) (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Alaska Can Ask Ya (For Documents)

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

What starts with an anonymous consumer complaint can quickly escalate into a full-scale investigation. In Business Doe, LLC v. State of Alaska, the Alaska Supreme Court confirmed the Attorney General's authority to issue subpoenas in consumer protection cases—even when triggered by a single anonymous letter.

This ruling underscores just how broad state AG investigative powers can be, and highlights the risks for businesses that underestimate consumer complaints or the reach of AG enforcement. Legal, compliance, and risk teams should pay close attention to how courts are interpreting AG authority, as similar challenges are likely to emerge across other states.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Abby Stempson, Beth Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.