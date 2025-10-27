ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Alaska Can Ask Ya (For Documents) (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

United States Alaska Consumer Protection
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Alaska Can Ask Ya (For Documents)

What starts with an anonymous consumer complaint can quickly escalate into a full-scale investigation. In Business Doe, LLC v. State of Alaska, the Alaska Supreme Court confirmed the Attorney General's authority to issue subpoenas in consumer protection cases—even when triggered by a single anonymous letter.

This ruling underscores just how broad state AG investigative powers can be, and highlights the risks for businesses that underestimate consumer complaints or the reach of AG enforcement. Legal, compliance, and risk teams should pay close attention to how courts are interpreting AG authority, as similar challenges are likely to emerge across other states.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Abby Stempson, Beth Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
