Inside Litigation - Reshaping Product Liability Defense Strategies (Video)

Forum shopping. Nuclear verdicts. Artificial intelligence. Three forces are upending traditional product liability defense — and redefining strategy for the next generation of litigators. In this edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Paige Sharpe examines three critical developments: the surge in mass tort filings outside MDLs, the rise of punitive damages driving nine-figure verdicts, and how artificial intelligence is creating both new liability theories and powerful litigation tools for managing complex cases.

In our video series Inside Litigation, members of our nearly 600-strong global litigation group offer brief insights into hot topics affecting the complex litigation landscape — from high-stakes commercial disputes and generative AI policy, to consumer class actions and data breach litigation. We'll offer best practices so you are equipped to win in and out of the courtroom.

