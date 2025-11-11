ARTICLE
11 November 2025

EC Requests Scientific Opinion On The Safety Of Hydrated Silica (Nano), Pyrogenic Silica (Nano), Silica Silylate (Nano), And Silica Dimethyl Silylate (Nano)

The Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) announced on October 30, 2025, that the European Commission (EC) requested a scientific opinion on the safety
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
The Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) announced on October 30, 2025, that the European Commission (EC) requested a scientific opinion on the safety of hydrated silica (nano), pyrogenic silica (nano), silica silylate (nano), and silica dimethyl silylate (nano). The request states that given the continued and widespread use of these silica materials in cosmetic products, and in view of the previous inconclusive assessments by SCCS and the new submission of safety data by industry, the EC finds it necessary to revisit the safety of these materials, specifically in their nano forms. The present mandate aims to address the outstanding data gaps and enable SCCS to deliver a definitive safety assessment of hydrated silica (nano), pyrogenic silica (nano), silica silylate (nano), and silica dimethyl silylate (nano) when used in cosmetic products. The EC's request includes the following questions:

  • In light of the data provided, does SCCS consider:
    • Hydrated silica (nano) safe, when used as an ingredient in cosmetic products up to the maximum concentrations provided by the applicant?
    • Pyrogenic silica (nano) safe, when used as an ingredient in cosmetic products up to the maximum concentrations provided by the applicant?
    • Silica silylate (nano) safe, when used as an ingredient in cosmetic products up to the maximum concentrations provided by the applicant?
    • Silica dimethyl silylate (nano) safe, when used as an ingredient in cosmetic products up to the maximum concentrations provided by the applicant?
  • Alternatively, according to SCCS, what maximum concentrations are considered safe for use of hydrated silica (nano), pyrogenic silica (nano), silica silylate (nano), and silica dimethyl silylate (nano), respectively, in cosmetic products?
  • Does SCCS have any further scientific concerns regarding the use of hydrated silica (nano), pyrogenic silica (nano), silica silylate (nano), and silica dimethyl silylate (nano) in cosmetic products?

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
