ARTICLE
5 November 2025

CFPB Issues Interpretive Rule Asserting Federal Preemption Over State Medical Debt Credit Reporting Laws

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On October 28, the CFPB issued an interpretive rule under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) declaring that federal law generally preempts state laws governing the content of consumer credit reports.
United States Consumer Protection
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

On October 28, the CFPB issued an interpretive rule under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)declaring that federal law generally preempts state laws governing the content of consumer credit reports. The Bureau's action, led by Acting Director Russell Vought, replaces and withdraws a July 2022 interpretive rule issued under the prior administration, which had concluded that the FCRA's preemption provisions were limited in scope.

The Bureau stated that the FCRA's preemption clause uses "broad and categorical" language that bars states from enacting laws in areas already regulated by the Act, such as information contained in consumer reports and the responsibilities of furnishers. The agency emphasized that Congress intended to establish a uniform national standard for credit reporting and warned that state-by-state regulation could create a "patchwork" that undermines the national credit system.

Putting It Into Practice: The CFPB's interpretive rule marks a reversal from the Bureau's prior position under the 2022 interpretation, now asserting that the Fair Credit Reporting Act broadly preempts state regulation of credit-report content. With multiple states recently enacting laws prohibiting the inclusion of medical debt on consumer credit reports (previously discussed here, here, andhere), this interpretation would effectively nullify those measures.States may face legal challenges from industry groups relying on the Bureau's new stance.Financial institutions and consumer-reporting agencies should review multi-state compliance frameworks in light of this shift and monitor related litigation as federal preemption is tested in court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More