ARTICLE
2 January 2026

Bipartisan AGs Lock In $9M Settlement Over Hyundai, Kia Theft Risks

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
A bipartisan coalition of 36 AGs secured up to $9 million and critical reforms from Hyundai and Kia in a settlement to resolve allegations that the automakers...
United States Consumer Protection
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

Source: The State AG Report

State: Multistate, New York

Industry: Automotive, Manufacturing & Retail

Area of Law: Consumer Protection

  • A bipartisan coalition of 36 AGs secured up to $9 million and critical reforms from Hyundai and Kia in a settlement to resolve allegations that the automakers failed to install proper anti-theft technology in certain vehicles.
  • According to the assurance of discontinuance, Hyundai and Kia vehicles designed, manufactured, marketed, and distributed from 2011 to 2022 were allegedly particularly vulnerable to theft due to a decision not to include engine immobilizers, an industry-standard anti-theft feature.
  • Under the settlement, Hyundai and Kia will pay up to $4.5 million to consumers whose vehicles were stolen or damaged and an additional $4.5 million in penalties to participating states. The companies also agreed to equip future vehicles with engine immobilizers, among other things.
  • We have previously reported on AGs' efforts to address these issues with Hyundai and Kia, including a letter by Democratic AGs to the federal court overseeing a proposed class-action settlement, a letter by Democratic AGs to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urging either a mandatory or voluntary recall, and a letter by a bipartisan coalition urging the companies to increase efforts to address theft rates of their manufactured vehicles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More