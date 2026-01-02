Bipartisan AGs Lock In $9M Settlement Over Hyundai, Kia Theft Risks

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
Source: The State AG Report
State: Multistate, New York
Industry: Automotive, Manufacturing & Retail
Area of Law: Consumer Protection
- A bipartisan coalition of 36 AGs secured up to $9 million and critical reforms from Hyundai and Kia in a settlement to resolve allegations that the automakers failed to install proper anti-theft technology in certain vehicles.
- According to the assurance of discontinuance, Hyundai and Kia vehicles designed, manufactured, marketed, and distributed from 2011 to 2022 were allegedly particularly vulnerable to theft due to a decision not to include engine immobilizers, an industry-standard anti-theft feature.
- Under the settlement, Hyundai and Kia will pay up to $4.5 million to consumers whose vehicles were stolen or damaged and an additional $4.5 million in penalties to participating states. The companies also agreed to equip future vehicles with engine immobilizers, among other things.
- We have previously reported on AGs' efforts to address these issues with Hyundai and Kia, including a letter by Democratic AGs to the federal court overseeing a proposed class-action settlement, a letter by Democratic AGs to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urging either a mandatory or voluntary recall, and a letter by a bipartisan coalition urging the companies to increase efforts to address theft rates of their manufactured vehicles.
