Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 8 – Trends We Saw In 2025 (Video)

Episode 8 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we discuss the type of consumer class action cases that were trending in 2025 as well as which trends we expected to continue into 2026.We also discuss which key issues in these cases we expect to see substantive rulings on in 2026.

Watch Episode 8 Here:

