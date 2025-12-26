ARTICLE
26 December 2025

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 8 – Trends We Saw In 2025 (Video)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we discuss the type of consumer class action cases that were trending in 2025 as well as which trends we expected to continue into 2026.
United States Consumer Protection
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul Yovanic, Jr
Episode 8 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we discuss the type of consumer class action cases that were trending in 2025 as well as which trends we expected to continue into 2026.We also discuss which key issues in these cases we expect to see substantive rulings on in 2026.

Watch Episode 8 Here:

