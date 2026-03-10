ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 12 – Mass Arbitrations (Video)

United States Consumer Protection
Paul Yovanic, Jr and Giovanna A. Ferrari
Episode 12 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we sit down with Gina Ferrari, National Chair of Seyfarth's Litigation Department, for a practical and insightful discussion on the rise of mass arbitration. We break down what mass arbitration is, why it has become a flashpoint for companies in recent years, and how plaintiffs' firms are leveraging it strategically. Gina shares key trends, the pros and cons for businesses, the risks of misuse and abuse, and the real‑world considerations organizations should weigh when designing or revisiting their arbitration programs. We also look ahead at how the landscape is evolving and what in‑house teams can expect next.

Watch Episode 12 Here:

