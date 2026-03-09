Consumer Products Corner - Progress For Apparel And Luxury Players, Amidst Continuing Tariff Turmoil

In Q4 2025, apparel and luxury revenues rose sharply versus Q3 on stronger holiday spending, while consumer durables revenues fell amid weak housing-related activity and higher tariff-driven prices.

In Q4 2025, apparel and luxury revenues rose sharply versus Q3 on stronger holiday spending, while consumer durables revenues fell amid weak housing-related activity and higher tariff-driven prices. Apparel and luxury players also expanded EBITDA margins, supported by resilient pricing and stricter inventory discipline. In contrast, food, beverage, and healthandbeauty companies faced higher input and packagingcosts—plus tariffs—and reliedmore heavily on promotions, which squeezed margins even where sales were relatively resilient. The Supreme Court's decisionto strikedown certain tariffs has provided temporary relief, yet the administration's swift move to re-impose duties via other legal channels has increased policy uncertainty, leaving it unclear how consumer companies will navigate these headwinds.

