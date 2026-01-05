FTC Warns 10 Companies About Possible Violations Of New Consumer Review Rule

In a move aimed at upholding consumer rights in the digital age, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned 10 companies that their business practices may violate the agency's recently implemented "Consumer Review Fairness Rule." This rule seeks to protect consumers' rights to share honest feedback and specifically targets businesses that attempt to suppress or penalize negative reviews. The letters remind the recipients of their obligations under the rule and warn them that violations may result in the filing of a federal lawsuit or other legal action, and civil penalties of up to $53,088 per violation.

The FTC's warnings come after the agency discovered that the 10 unnamed companies were using contract terms that might prevent customers from posting honest reviews or penalize them for doing so. The letters sent to these businesses represent an early enforcement step, suggesting that the FTC is committed to protecting online review spaces from what it perceives to be unfair practices.

The Consumer Review Fairness Rule

The Consumer Review Fairness Rule, which took effect on Oct. 21, 2024, was designed to stop businesses from blocking or punishing consumers for sharing their experiences with products or services. Specifically, it bans certain contract provisions, including:

Non-Disclosure Clauses, which may prevent consumers from posting negative or even neutral reviews about a business. Retaliation Clauses, which penalize customers who post negative feedback, including issuing fines or denying current or future services. Restrictive Agreements, which might force consumers to waive their right to post honest reviews as a condition of purchase or engagement with the business.

The rule was created following growing concerns that some businesses were using unfair tactics to influence customer reviews, creating misleading representations of their products or services online. This rule seeks to ensure that consumers can freely express their opinions, and businesses cannot retaliate or stifle negative reviews simply because they are unfavorable (or maybe even neutral).

Details of the Warning Letters

The FTC's warning letters to the 10 unnamed companies were part of an investigation into consumer review practices. The agency pointed out specific contract clauses or business practices, including social media practices that appear to violate the new rule. Some of the examples include:

Banning Negative Reviews : Several companies included clauses in their customer agreements that prohibited consumers from posting negative reviews about their products. These clauses often show that posting a negative review might lead to punitive actions such as fines, removal of benefits, or being blacklisted from certain services.

: Several companies included clauses in their customer agreements that prohibited consumers from posting negative reviews about their products. These clauses often show that posting a negative review might lead to punitive actions such as fines, removal of benefits, or being blacklisted from certain services. Retaliatory Clauses : Some included retaliatory clauses that would impose penalties on customers who posted negative reviews. These penalties may include financial charges, limitations on services, or denying access to products altogether.

: Some included retaliatory clauses that would impose penalties on customers who posted negative reviews. These penalties may include financial charges, limitations on services, or denying access to products altogether. Restricting Review Platforms : Some attempted to restrict the platforms on which reviews could be posted, requiring consumers to only leave reviews on specific, company-approved sites where they could filter feedback.

: Some attempted to restrict the platforms on which reviews could be posted, requiring consumers to only leave reviews on specific, company-approved sites where they could filter feedback. Fake Social Media Influence: Companies are prohibited from selling or buying fake indicators of social media influence, such as followers or views generated by a bot or hijacked account, which some companies may use to combat negative reviews.

The letters emphasize that companies should take swift action to avoid further scrutiny or potential enforcement measures.

What Happens Next?

The businesses that received the warning letters are now required to review their contracts and take corrective action if necessary. This might include:

Amending or Removing Violative Clauses : The companies may need to revise or remove any clauses that prohibit negative reviews or retaliate against customers who leave them.

: The companies may need to revise or remove any clauses that prohibit negative reviews or retaliate against customers who leave them. Confirming Compliance: Businesses may need to confirm in writing to the FTC that they have updated their policies to align with the Consumer Review Fairness Rule. If they fail to do so, the FTC might initiate a formal investigation into the company.

The FTC also makes it clear that it will continue to monitor companies and ensure that consumers are not facing barriers when trying to leave reviews. Any further violations may result in formal enforcement actions, including civil penalties and other legal remedies.

