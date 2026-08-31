Safeway’s Tempest Over Wine Discounts Survives Motion To Dismiss (Podcast)

When does a wine discount become too good to be true? In this episode, we unpack a court’s decision allowing a lawsuit against Safeway over its wine pricing practices to move forward, after plaintiffs challenged whether the retailer’s advertised discounts were based on genuine former prices. The case highlights a familiar risk in promotional advertising: a “sale” price can create legal exposure if the reference price used to show the discount does not reflect the price consumers actually paid for a meaningful period. As the litigation continues, the decision serves as another reminder that retailers should carefully substantiate comparative and former-price claims before raising a glass to their next promotion.
Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.
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