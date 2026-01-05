ARTICLE
Pressure In Pockets: A Season Of Consumer Uncertainty (Ankura Monthly Economic Report December 2025)

The December 2025 Ankura Monthly Economic Tracker highlights a complex U.S. landscape. While GDP growth reached a strong 3.8% and inflation cooled to 2.7%, significant headwinds remain. Record-high layoffs, largely driven by AI-focused restructuring, have pushed unemployment to 4.6%. Despite a slight rebound in consumer sentiment, record household debt of $18.59 trillion and rising delinquency rates continue to strain personal finances. Strategic trade shifts and evolving tariff policies further contribute to ongoing economic uncertainty.

