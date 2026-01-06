CPSC Finalizes 2025 Bassinets And Cradles Safety Standard

On December 12, 2025, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC or Commission) published a direct final rule updating the mandatory safety standard for bassinets and cradles to align with ASTM F2194-25, the latest version of the voluntary consumer safety specification.1 The rule describes responsibilities for manufacturers, including importers, and incorporates the new ASTM standard by reference. While the rule does not expressly state responsibilities for retailers, under the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, retailers may not knowingly sell products that violate the applicable safety standards,2 nor can such products be lawfully imported into the US.3

The updated standard expressly extends to "aftermarket" mattresses and requires electrical and battery-powered bassinets and cradles to adhere to the same standards as other juvenile products. ASTM F2194-25 includes new requirements for bassinet structure, sleep surface angles, and warning labels, and provides new testing methods to help regulated entities ensure compliance. The Commission worked directly with ASTM staff to develop this new standard, and they intend these changes to reduce fall and suffocation hazards and make labels communicate more effectively with consumers.

Background

The new rule represents modest shifts in the CPSC's approach to bassinet and cradle regulation. Unlike the 2013 rule, which incorporated ASTM F2194-13 with several CPSC-specific modifications, the 2025 rule adopts ASTM F2194-25 by reference without any modifications. This acceptance of the voluntary standard as written reflects close collaboration between CPSC and ASTM personnel.

As with all CPSC-regulated products, manufacturers – including importers – must certify that their bassinets and cradles comply with all applicable requirements.4 Unless the CPSC receives a significant adverse comment by January 11, 2026, the rule will become effective on February 21, 2026. The Commission does not expect significant adverse comment, given that the Baby Safety Alliance (formerly the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) expressed support for the adoption of ASTM F2194-25 in comments submitted September 25, 2025.

Key Changes in ASTM F2194-25

Expanded Definitions

CPSC and ASTM staff revised and incorporated new definitions to clarify the standard's scope and improve user understanding:

Aftermarket Mattress : A mattress sold or distributed separately for a bassinet or cradle that is intended to replace the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) mattress. This term was not defined in previous standards, and the CPSC found that aftermarket mattresses could "pose entrapment, suffocation, or fall hazards if they do not meet the same requirements as OEM mattresses." 5 To address this risk, ASTM F2194-25 introduces this term and applies consistent standards to OEM and aftermarket mattresses.

: A mattress sold or distributed separately for a bassinet or cradle that is intended to replace the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) mattress. This term was not defined in previous standards, and the CPSC found that aftermarket mattresses could "pose entrapment, suffocation, or fall hazards if they do not meet the same requirements as OEM mattresses." To address this risk, ASTM F2194-25 introduces this term and applies consistent standards to OEM and aftermarket mattresses. Bassinet/Cradle Accessories : Now explicitly includes products "that may have hand-holds, handle(s), or grip openings and [are] intended to carry an occupant whose torso is completely supported by the product." 6

: Now explicitly includes products "that may have hand-holds, handle(s), or grip openings and [are] intended to carry an occupant whose torso is completely supported by the product." Mattress: A pad with a case made from fabric, vinyl, or other material and filled with resilient material (such as cotton, foam, fiberfill, etc.) which is used as or on the floor of a bassinet or cradle. The previous standard did not define the term "mattress" and instead used the term "pad" to refer to these components. The previous standard contemplated fillings such as "foam, fiberfill, etc." as well as 'fabric or vinyl layers." ASTM F2194-25 replaces the word "pad" with "mattress" throughout the performance and testing requirements. According to CPSC staff, this shift from "pad" to "mattress" is a nonsubstantive terminology update.

New and Enhanced Performance Requirements

The updated standard introduces several new performance and testing requirements designed to address fall and suffocation hazards:

Bassinet Structural Elements: Manufacturers must now comply with one of two options:

Option 1 : Side wall integrity (no side wall less than 7.5 inches when loaded with 23 lb vertical and 5 lb horizontal load) AND occupant support (mattress/sleep surface support shall not deflect more than 1.5 inches with infant hinged weight gauge); or

: Side wall integrity (no side wall less than 7.5 inches when loaded with 23 lb vertical and 5 lb horizontal load) AND occupant support (mattress/sleep surface support shall not deflect more than 1.5 inches with infant hinged weight gauge); or Option 2: Minimum bassinet/cradle height of 16 inches from external floor to lowest uncompressed top rail.

Sleep Surface Angle Requirements:

Head-to-toe sleep surface angle must not exceed 10 degrees.

Lateral sleep surface angle must be less than or equal to seven degrees. Notably, this requirement now applies to all bassinets and cradles, not just those with rocking features.

Electrical and Battery Safety: Products that are electrically or battery powered are now subject to safety requirements identical to those for other juvenile products.

Aftermarket Mattress Performance: Aftermarket mattresses must perform similarly to OEM mattresses, ensuring consistent safety across replacement products (see above).

Testing Requirements: ASTM F2194-25 incorporates new test methods (sections 7.13-7.19) to verify compliance with these performance requirements.

Segmented Mattress Flatness Test: The CPSC modified ASTM F2194-13 to include specific pass/fail criteria: immediate pass if less than or equal to 10 degrees, immediate failure if greater than ten degrees, with exclusions for seams less than 15 inches in length. ASTM F2194-25 reflects these modifications.

Updated Warnings and Instructions

The new standard includes revised requirements for warnings and instructions to make them more visible, comprehensive, and uniform. The final rule describes these changes, but the substantive requirements are not stated expressly – they are incorporated by reference from ASTM F2194-25:

Warning and instructional language has been updated to reflect ASTM Ad Hoc Language developed to provide consistency across juvenile product standards.

New markings are required for battery-operated products.

New warning and instructional requirements apply to aftermarket mattresses.

The standard provides visual examples of warning labels and instructional literature labels (ASTM F2194-25 Figures 28-32).

Conclusion

After working directly with the ASTM to develop the latest standard for bassinets and cradles, the Commission adopted ASTM F2194-25 without modification. The new standard does not significantly change any of the relevant substantive requirements, but it does expand their scope and impose a greater degree of uniformity.

For complete details on the new standard, please see the full standard, available behind a paywall at ASTM.org. Crowell's Product Risk Management team will continue to monitor this new rule for any final comments and for developments arising from implementation.

Footnotes

1 90 Fed. Reg. 57691.

2 See 15 U.S.C. § 2068(a)(1).

3 See 15 U.S.C. § 2066(a)(1).

4 15 U.S.C. 2063(a).

5 90 Fed. Reg. at 57692.

6 Id.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.