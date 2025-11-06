ARTICLE
Consumer Products Corner - E-Commerce Spearheads Q3 Sales Growth, As Consumer Sentiment Gains Steam

A
Retail trade increased by 1.3% in the last quarter compared to Q2 2025, driven by a notable improvement in consumer sentiment. Ecommerce and Personal Clothing & Accessories saw particularly strong sales, outperforming other categories...
Retail trade increased by 1.3% in the last quarter compared to Q2 2025, driven by a notable improvement in consumer sentiment. Ecommerce and Personal Clothing & Accessories saw particularly strong sales, outperforming other categories. However, ongoing geopolitical concerns, such as Chinese export restrictions and the possibility of retaliatory tariffs, could push up prices and negatively impact consumer confidence in the upcoming quarter. As the holiday season comes into view, it will be interesting to see how consumers respond to these evolving circumstances.

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here..

