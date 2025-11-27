ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Consumer Products Corner - Mixed Category Success Ahead Of Critical Holiday Period

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
Q3 2025 saw varied results across consumer product sectors. Health & Beauty and Home & Outdoor categories reported revenue growth compared to Q2 2025, whereas the Apparel & Luxury, Durables, and Food & Beverage categories recorded declines.
United States Consumer Protection
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
1711262a.jpg

1711262b.jpg

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy Burt
Randy Burt
Photo of Brett Meyer
Brett Meyer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
