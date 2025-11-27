Consumer Products Corner - Mixed Category Success Ahead Of Critical Holiday Period

Q3 2025 saw varied results across consumer product sectors. Health & Beauty and Home & Outdoor categories reported revenue growth compared to Q2 2025, whereas the Apparel & Luxury, Durables, and Food & Beverage categories recorded declines.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

Article Insights

AlixPartners are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Intellectual Property and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Q3 2025 saw varied results across consumer product sectors. Health & Beauty and Home & Outdoor categories reported revenue growth compared to Q2 2025, whereas the Apparel & Luxury, Durables, and Food & Beverage categories recorded declines. Tariffs have affected the Durables sector, resulting in a 68 basis point margin decrease over Q2 2025. The macroeconomic environment remains dynamic, with some categories now exempt from tariffs as consumers experience price increases attributed to these measures. All eyes are on Q4, as the holiday season's financial results will ultimately determine whether consumer companies finish the year strong or struggle over the finish line.

Click here to view all sectors in grid view

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.