State AG News: Consumer Protection, Environmental Regulation, EV Infrastructure (January 22-28, 2026)

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from January 22-28, 2026:

Multistate

A coalition of state attorneys general submitted a comment letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) opposing the proposal to grant a blanket permit for constructing new and expanded liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants without comprehensive environmental reviews. The letter asserts that such review, including coordination with state and local authorities, is required under the Natural Gas Act (15 U.S.C. § 717 et seq.). A coalition of state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in opposition to federal efforts that they argue would obstruct the implementation of wind and solar energy projects, citing violations of the Administrative Procedure Act (5 U.S.C. § 551 et seq.) and seeking to protect renewable energy regulations.

A coalition of state attorneys general sent a comment letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) calling for assessment of the environmental impact of the FAA's expansion of commercial drone package delivery options. The coalition argues that additional investigation is required to assess potential environmental risks such as smoke and fire incidents associated with malfunctioning lithium batteries in drones.

Alabama

Attorney General Marshall supported a comment letter urging revision of Biden-era regulations that define gender dysphoria as a disability under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Alaska

Attorney General Taylor announced a statewide initiative to verify accurate pricing in grocery stores under the Alaska Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act (AS 45.50.471 et seq.).

California

Attorney General Bonta secured a Proposition 65 settlement with the seafood distributor Pacific American Fish Company, Inc. (PAFCO) for failing to warn consumers about exposure to mercury and PCBs in violation of the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 (Health & Safety Code § 25249.5 et seq.). The settlement requires PAFCO to implement practices to minimize the introduction of lead and cadmium during processing, pay $248,000 in civil penalties, and provide legally required warnings moving forward.

Iowa

Attorney General Bird filed a lawsuit against two excavators, Keller Excavating and RP Constructors, LLC, for allegedly violating Iowa's One Call law (Iowa Code § 480.1 et seq.) by failing to properly notify authorities before excavation work. The lawsuit seeks civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation and injunctive relief to ensure future compliance.

Michigan

Attorney General Nessel obtained a court order against the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration regarding federal guidance on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The lawsuit was filed in response to a federal rule that Michigan and other states argued would have hindered the installation of public EV charging stations at highway rest areas. The court order blocks enforcement of the guidance that restricted the use of federal funds for these EV infrastructure projects.

Attorney General Nessel obtained a $250,000 judgment against Caltons Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC and its owners under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCL 445.901 et seq.), including restitution for consumers. The company had taken advanced payments and deposits for lawn and pool projects, did not complete the work, and then ignored customers who requested refunds.

Attorney General Nessel announced that a federal court dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration aimed at blocking Michigan from bringing state-law claims against the fossil fuel industry. The Court found that Michigan's claims—brought under common law public nuisance, violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCL 445.901 et seq.), and related state law grounds—should proceed in state court.

North Carolina

Attorney General Jackson announced an $8.8 million health care fraud settlement with provider Bethany Medical Center, P.A., which the state had accused of submitting false Medicaid claims under the North Carolina False Claims Act (N.C. Gen. Stat. § 1-605 et seq.). The settlement secures restitution to the Medicaid program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.