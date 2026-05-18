Register Now! The Next Frontier — Surveillance & Personalized Pricing Webinar

Register now to join Crowell partners Joanna Forster, Toni Michelle Jackson, and Jordan Ludwig for a focused discussion on surveillance pricing — what it means for your business, the risks it creates, and the concrete steps you can take now, from reviewing your pricing practices and privacy policies to building a proactive risk management strategy. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Does your company use algorithms or consumer data to set or adjust prices? Are discounts or incentives for returning user specials based on data or algorithms? If so, you may be engaged in surveillance pricing — and the regulatory and litigation risk is growing fast. Surveillance pricing involves the use of personal data, including location, demographics, browsing and shopping history, and behavioral signals, to set individualized prices or offers. Companies engaged in these practices face exposure across antitrust, consumer protection, data privacy, civil rights, and false advertising laws, with high-risk states including California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Tennessee, and Washington, as well as growing federal scrutiny from the FTC.

This webinar is particularly relevant for companies in retail, e-commerce, hospitality, financial services, travel, entertainment, and ticketing.