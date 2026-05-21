State AG News: Deceptive Practices, Privacy Violations, Antitrust Lawsuit (May 8-14, 2026)

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Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from May 8-14, 2026:
Multistate
- A coalition of 11 attorneys general submitted a letter opposing the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) proposal to extend and expand its collection of data regarding backup power generation. The coalition argues that EIA’s cited authority does not authorize it to gather the requested information and the proposal imposes a significant administrative burden on state air agencies.
- A bipartisan coalition of six attorneys general, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, announced a settlement with Agri Stats, Inc., resolving the antitrust lawsuit against the company for organizing anticompetitive information exchanges among meat processors. The settlement requires Agri Stats to stop collecting and sharing certain competitively sensitive information, including information on granular and recent sales and pricing information exclusively among competing meat processors.
- A bipartisan coalition of 21 attorneys general submitted a comment letter urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to abandon draft guidance that would ease approvals for flavored e-cigarettes. The comment letter follows the FDA’s press release announcing that it would not prioritize enforcement against vapes and nicotine pouches marketed without necessary FDA authorization.
Minnesota
- Attorney General Ellison announced that Xcel Energy will refund $40.6 million, plus interest, to Xcel’s Minnesota electric customers. The Public Utilities Commission ordered Xcel Energy to refund all replacement power costs that Xcel incurred resulting from a power plant outage in 2023 for which Xcel was responsible.
Missouri
- Attorney General Hanaway filed a lawsuit against Relax Relief Rejuvenate Trading LLC (d/b/a EDP Kratom), alleging that EDP Kratom fails to adequately disclose dangerous active ingredients in its kratom products, downplays the risk of addiction and withdrawal, and fails to mention the risk of overdose. The lawsuit asks the court to declare that EDP Kratom’s practices violate the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, to enjoin EDP Kratom from advertising, selling, or providing kratom and 7-OH products, and to penalize the company $1,000 per violation.
Tennessee
- Attorney General Skrmetti announced a settlement with Mariner Finance, resolving claims that the company engaged in deceptive lending practices that charged consumers for hidden add-on products that borrowers were not fully informed about or did not agree to purchase. The settlement requires that Mariner Finance provide a total of $11.1 million in consumer redress.
Texas
- Attorney General Paxton announced a settlement with LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc. (“LG”) to protect Texans from privacy violations involving smart television technology. The settlement requires LG to update its smart TVs to display a pop-up disclosure that explains how viewing data may be collected and used and prevents LG from using Automated Content Recognition technology to collect consumers’ viewing data without their informed consent.
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