Republican AGs Trash Sustainability Groups' Recycling Practices As Anticompetitive

- within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
- with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Insurance industries
- Florida AG James Uthmeier led a group of 5 Republican AGs in sending letters to major environmental organizations, alleging that they coordinated with large corporations to impose anticompetitive recycling and packaging practices in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.
- In their letters to the Consumer Goods Forum, the Green Blue Institute, and the S. Plastics Pact, the AGs express concern that the organizations' collaborative sustainability initiatives—such as efforts to establish uniform production standards—may amount to coordinated market manipulations and unlawful restraints on trade, and that such practices could reduce output and quality, raise prices, and limit consumer choice.
- The AGs requested that each organization explain why its actions do not violate antitrust or consumer protection laws and submit supporting documentation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.