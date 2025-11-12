ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Republican AGs Trash Sustainability Groups' Recycling Practices As Anticompetitive

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Florida AG James Uthmeier led a group of 5 Republican AGs in sending letters to major environmental organizations...
United States Florida Consumer Protection
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Insurance industries
  • Florida AG James Uthmeier led a group of 5 Republican AGs in sending letters to major environmental organizations, alleging that they coordinated with large corporations to impose anticompetitive recycling and packaging practices in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.
  • In their letters to the Consumer Goods Forum, the Green Blue Institute, and the S. Plastics Pact, the AGs express concern that the organizations' collaborative sustainability initiatives—such as efforts to establish uniform production standards—may amount to coordinated market manipulations and unlawful restraints on trade, and that such practices could reduce output and quality, raise prices, and limit consumer choice.
  • The AGs requested that each organization explain why its actions do not violate antitrust or consumer protection laws and submit supporting documentation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More