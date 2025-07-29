FTC Updates (June 30 – July 11, 2025)

This week, the FTC is making moves on several fronts. The agency kicked off a series of listening sessions on drug pricing and competition, held a workshop on trade practices related to gender-affirming care for minors, launched "Made in the USA" month, and weighed in on merger oversight in the energy sector. The FTC is also sending refunds to consumers allegedly affected by deceptive home-improvement financing and weight-loss schemes. These stories, and more, after the jump.

June 30, 2025

Bureau of Competition: Health Care, Pharmaceuticals

The FTC partnered with the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, Department of Commerce, and the Department of Health and Human Services to host three listening sessions on lowering Americans' drug prices through competition. The first session focused on discussing anticompetitive conduct that can impede generic or biosimilar competition.

July 1, 2025

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Consumer Protections, Advertising and Marketing

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson announced in a statement that the FTC has designated July as "Made in the USA" month. In order to stop companies from making false claims that a product is "Made in the USA," the FTC created an online guide for companies to utilize when advertising products.

July 7, 2025

Bureau of Competition: Merger, Energy, Natural Gas

The FTC partially granted and partially denied a petition to modify a 2022 order. The 2022 order required EnCap Investments L.P., EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI, L.P. (collectively, "EnCap"), Verdun Oil Company II LLC ("Verdun"), XCL Resources Holdings, LLC ("XCL"), and EP Energy LLC to seek FTC approval before engaging in certain acquisitions in the Uinta Basin. The 2022 order was issued to address concerns that the acquisition of EP Energy by Verdun, a subsidiary of EnCap, would harm competition in the Uinta Basin waxy crude market. The companies alleged that the requirement was redundant because they exited the market in 2024. The FTC, however, declined to remove the requirement entirely, opting instead to substitute it with a prior-notice requirement for any reentry acquisitions.

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Consumer Protection, Advertising and Marketing

The FTC announced that it is distributing over $2.9 million to consumers allegedly harmed by Ygrene Energy Fund ("Ygrene"), a home-improvement financing company. The distribution follows a November 2022 settlement wherein Ygrene agreed to pay $3 million to affected consumers and stop its allegedly deceptive practices. In its complaint, the FTC alleged that Ygrene falsely informed consumers that its financing would not impact their ability to sell or refinance their homes, and further alleged that Ygrene used forgery and high-pressure sales tactics that precluded consumers' express, informed consent.

July 8, 2025

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Consumer Protection, Advertising and Marketing: Health Care

The FTC announced in a media advisory that it would host a workshop on July 9, 2025, to examine potential unfair or deceptive trade practices related to gender-affirming care for minors, focusing on whether consumers have been exposed to false claims and potential harms. For more information on the workshop and its implications, you can read Crowell's article< a href="/redirection.asp?article_id=1656412&company_id=3156&redirectaddress=https://www.crowell.com/en/insights/client-alerts/ftc-workshop-suggests-federal-and-state-unfair-competition-enforcement-action-against-gender-affirming-care" target="_blank">here.

July 9, 2025

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Consumer Protection, Advertising and Marketing, Health Care

The FTC announced the distribution of over $409,000 to 7,515 consumers who purchased products from Roca Labs, weight-loss supplement marketer. The payments follow a 2018 court order stating that Roca Labs committed multiple violations of the FTC Act, including making unsupported weight-loss claims, misrepresenting a promotional websites, and using gag clauses to stop consumers from posting negative reviews.

