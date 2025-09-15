WIT ITC Report: Administrative Law Judge Doris Johnson Hines

WIT evaluates every new ITC Investigation to ensure we are prepared to meet our clients' needs. Recently, WIT's ITC Practice Team examined statistics across numerous categories and compiled insights to create a report that offers an exclusive look at Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Doris Johnson Hines. Our most recent annual ITC report provided data around 2024's proceedings at the ITC, and we previously examined ALJ Bhattacharyya, CALJ Cheney, ALJ Elliot, and ALJ McNamara's time at the venue. This new in-depth judge report, WIT ITC ALJ Spotlight: Administrative Law Judge Doris Johnson Hines, offers insights into ALJ Johnson Hines's background, experience, and work as an ALJ.

WIT's comprehensive analysis informs our ability to assemble expert teams for our clients involved in ITC proceedings and sheds light on ALJ Johnson Hines's investigation strategy. This report examines the key insights from that process that we think will be of interest, highlighting:

Her Professional Background

WIT's Technology Classification of Investigations

Investigations by Key Events

Ground Rules Evolution

And More

The next part of this series will cover ALJ Bryan Moore.

