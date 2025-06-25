ARTICLE
25 June 2025

WIT ITC Report: Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara

Our latest ITC ALJ report provides a comprehensive analysis of Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara's activity at the International Trade Commission. Learn more about our findings.
WIT evaluates every new ITC Investigation to ensure we are prepared to meet our clients' needs. Recently, WIT's ITC Practice Team examined statistics across numerous categories and compiled insights to create a report that offers an exclusive look at Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) MaryJoan McNamara. Our most recent annual ITC report  provided data around 2024's proceedings at the ITC, and we previously examined ALJ BhattacharyyaCALJ Cheney, and ALJ Elliot's time at the venue thus far. This new in-depth judge report, WIT ITC ALJ Spotlight: Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara, offers insights into ALJ McNamara's background, experience, and work as an ALJ.

WIT's comprehensive analysis informs our ability to assemble expert teams for our clients involved in ITC proceedings and sheds light on ALJ McNamara's investigation strategy. This report examines the key insights from that process that we think will be of interest, highlighting:

  • Her Professional Background
  • WIT's Technology Classification of Investigations
  • Investigations by Key Events
  • Ground Rules Evolution
  • And More

The next part of this series will cover ALJ Doris Johnson Hines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

