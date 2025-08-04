The Downlow On Debriefings (Video)

Seyfarth Counsel Ken Kanzawa and Associate Sarah Barney break down everything you need to know about required and optional post-award debriefings. Debriefings are an important tool for both successful and disappointed offerors in improving their proposals and understanding their potential protest rights. This episode discusses when debriefings are required versus optional, what they are required to include, how Department of Defense enhanced debriefings work, and how debriefings tie into your protest rights.
