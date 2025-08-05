Dubai Courts To Provide Legal Services Through The Dubai Hub In London

On 18 July 2025, Dubai Chambers launched the Dubai Hub in London. The Dubai Hub consolidates various legal and administrative services provided by multiple Dubai government entities under one international service centre. This includes, in particular, services provided by the Dubai Courts.

The presence of the Dubai Courts in London is especially significant, as it is the first instance of the domestic courts operating beyond the territorial confines of the UAE. As a result, many services otherwise requiring in-person attendance before the Dubai Courts can now be done through the Dubai Hub. For instance, individuals and / or companies will be able to utilise the Dubai Hub for the registration of cases, submission of applications and verification of signatures.

In addition to being a gateway to the Dubai Courts, the Dubai Hub itself also provides legal services including the drafting and review of contracts and powers of attorney, affidavit coordination and apostille certification. It is therefore not a direct government body – rather, the Dubai Hub describes itself as "an independent advisory centre coordinated with the Dubai authorities."

The Dubai Hub will also offer services provided by the Dubai Land Department, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreign Affairs. This includes property valuation, data modification, map issuance, trade name reservations and trade license issuance, renewal and amendment – amongst others.

The ultimate goal of the Dubai Hub is to streamline the foreign investment process for entrepreneurs and institutional investors seeking to do business in Dubai, by making a range of legal and administrative services readily accessible to them. This is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) which aims to double Dubai's economy by 2033 and establish Dubai as one of the top three cities to invest, live and work in globally.

As noted by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers:

We are focused on enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and ensuring convenient access to services for our international clients. The launch of Dubai Hub sends a clear message: facilitating business for global investors is our top priority.

London is the first global destination for the Dubai Hub, with plans for further potential expansion into other jurisdictions. London's selection is, nonetheless, symbolic of the strong diplomatic and business ties between the UK and the UAE and the continued efforts between the two to boost their respective economies – both locally, and in Europe / the Middle East more generally.

