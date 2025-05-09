WIT ITC Report: Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot

WIT evaluates every new ITC Investigation to ensure we are prepared to meet our clients' needs. Recently, WIT's ITC Practice Team examined statistics across numerous categories and compiled insights to create a report that offers an exclusive look at Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Cameron Elliot. Our most recent annual ITC report provided data around 2024's proceedings at the ITC, and we previously examined ALJ Bhattacharyya and CALJ Cheney's time at the venue thus far. This new in-depth judge report, WIT ITC ALJ Spotlight: Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot, offers insights into ALJ Elliot's background, experience, and his work as an ALJ.

WIT's comprehensive analysis informs our ability to assemble expert teams for our clients involved in ITC proceedings and sheds light on ALJ Elliot's investigation strategy. This report examines the key insights from that process that we think will be of interest, highlighting:

His Professional Background

WIT's Technology Classification of Investigations

Investigations by Key Events

Ground Rules Evolution

And More

The next part of this series will cover ALJ MaryJoan McNamara.