Old North State Report – May 9, 2025

LEGISLATIVE NEWS

CROSSOVER DEADLINE

State lawmakers passed a torrent of bills from the House of Representatives to the Senate and vice versa before their crossover deadline. Any bill not passing one chamber by May 8 is considered dead until the next session. The work ended on Wednesday with the House adjourning last at around 7 p.m. after passing 28 bills.

The Senate passed 20 bills Wednesday, including one allowing authorized individuals to carry guns at private schools and another protecting parents from charges if they do not support their transgender child's identity.