ARTICLE
3 October 2024

Episode 319 – A Local Pulse On The National Election (Podcast)

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
State-level political commentary often functions as an echo chamber.
United States Government, Public Sector
Person photo placeholder
Authors

State-level political commentary often functions as an echo chamber. As red pockets emerge in traditionally blue states like Illinois, New York, and Virginia, it becomes crucial to analyze and compare the local political dynamics, pressing issues, and recent events driving these shifts to build a meaningful national narrative. How will these local challenges shape federal outcomes? What factors are energizing voters at the grassroots level? And what predictions, if any, can be drawn from these local trends for the top of the ticket? Featuring Public Strategies' John Dunn (Illinois), Rose Christ (New York), and Julia Hammond (Virginia).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More