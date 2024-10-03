Episode 319 – A Local Pulse On The National Election (Podcast)

State-level political commentary often functions as an echo chamber. As red pockets emerge in traditionally blue states like Illinois, New York, and Virginia, it becomes crucial to analyze and compare the local political dynamics, pressing issues, and recent events driving these shifts to build a meaningful national narrative. How will these local challenges shape federal outcomes? What factors are energizing voters at the grassroots level? And what predictions, if any, can be drawn from these local trends for the top of the ticket? Featuring Public Strategies' John Dunn (Illinois), Rose Christ (New York), and Julia Hammond (Virginia).

