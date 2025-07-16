US And Israel Diverge As Trump And Netanyahu Chart Next Steps On Iran

Following the recent 12-day conflict with Iran, the Trump administration has launched an intensive diplomatic campaign aimed at turning Tehran's strategic setbacks into a broader pathway toward Middle East stability. With a ceasefire now in place between Iran and Israel, US efforts have shifted toward resolving the war in Gaza—an arena where entrenched positions by Israel and Hamas have stymied progress since the breakdown of a previous ceasefire and hostage agreement in February.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington this week, meeting twice with President Trump, as well as with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. While the primary focus was negotiating a Gaza ceasefire and a new hostage release deal, Netanyahu also sought to align strategies with the US on Iran—particularly in the event that nuclear negotiations fail or Tehran attempts to revive its nuclear program.

US-Israel Discussions Reveal Divergence

During a July 7 working dinner at the White House, Trump and Netanyahu celebrated their joint military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, claiming they had significantly delayed Tehran's capabilities. However, intelligence has been mixed – reports have varied from complete elimination of Iran's program to delaying it by just weeks, and many suggest that Iran may be able to reconstruct its program in the future, raising concerns that these military gains may be temporary.

Discussions throughout the week revealed a key divergence in US and Israeli approaches to Iran. While Trump has emphasized diplomacy and preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, Netanyahu is pressing for a more aggressive strategy. He sees a rare opportunity—following Iran's recent military setbacks—to apply additional pressure and force Tehran into deeper concessions.

Netanyahu also pushed for explicit US recognition of Israel's freedom to act militarily against Iran, particularly if Iran resumes uranium enrichment. However, the Trump administration is hesitant to issue a preemptive "green light" for further Israeli action—especially as nuclear talks may soon resume in Oslo. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that another round of negotiations is expected "within the next week or so." Trump himself stated, "We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," adding that the Iranians requested the meeting and that the US is open to a written agreement if one can be reached. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed willingness to resume negotiations, though a spokesperson from the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that Tehran had requested the talks.

On July 9, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Secretary Hegseth and Netanyahu praised the coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Netanyahu called the strikes "a pivotal moment for global stability," while Hegseth emphasized the symbolic strength of the US B-2 bomber missions. According to Israeli officials, they anticipate US support for future strikes should Iran restart its nuclear efforts. Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, reportedly told sources he believes the White House would back further Israeli action "under certain circumstances."

Public Messaging vs. Behind-the-Scenes Talks

As Netanyahu's visit wraps up, senior American and Israeli officials continue to deliberate behind closed doors. Publicly, both governments are highlighting Iran's weakened posture. In a July 9 Fox News interview, Netanyahu likened the Iranian nuclear threat to "a cancer" requiring constant vigilance, asserting that "the Iranians understand that what the US and Israel did once, we could do twice or thrice."

Still, differences remain—especially regarding the fate of enriched uranium possibly moved by Iran from the Fordow facility prior to the strikes. Netanyahu has claimed Israeli intelligence suggests it was relocated and buried underground. US officials, however, strongly deny that Iran was able to transfer any enriched material from the site.

Interestingly, in contrast to Netanyahu's two previous visits to Washington this year in which the two leaders held lengthy press availability events, the divergence in positions likely explains why Trump and Netanyahu chose not to hold a press availability during this visit, so as not to publicly expose the differences between them.

Next Steps for Bilateral Cooperation

As both allies weigh their next steps, the divergence between Washington and Jerusalem reflects broader tensions over how to manage Iran's nuclear ambitions in the aftermath of military confrontation. While the US appears poised to re-engage diplomatically, Israel remains wary of missed opportunities and unresolved threats. The coming weeks—particularly any movement on talks in Oslo—will likely determine whether a unified approach can emerge or whether tactical differences will widen into strategic discord. Reignited regional conflict would likely reintroduce fears of global energy market disruptions and associated price shock, supply chain disruptions (especially in light of the Iran-backed Houthis' resumed maritime attacks in the Red Sea), and violence spillover into fragile-to-failing surrounding states like Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. For now, the US and Israel share a common goal: preventing a nuclear-armed Iran. But how to achieve it remains a matter of debate.

