ARTICLE
11 July 2025

Ensuring Accountability And Prioritizing Public Safety In Federal Hiring (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Through October 15, 2025, all executive departments and agencies are prohibited from filling vacant federal civilian positions or creating new ones unless exempted by law or approved...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Through October 15, 2025, all executive departments and agencies are prohibited from filling vacant federal civilian positions or creating new ones unless exempted by law or approved under a limited review process administered by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Agencies must ensure any hiring aligns with the Merit Hiring Plan and are barred from using outside contracting to circumvent these restrictions.

Exemptions apply to positions related to the armed forces, national security, public safety, immigration enforcement, and certain essential services, while agencies remain permitted to reassign staff to meet high-priority needs.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More