Ensuring Accountability And Prioritizing Public Safety In Federal Hiring (Trump EO Tracker)

Through October 15, 2025, all executive departments and agencies are prohibited from filling vacant federal civilian positions or creating new ones unless exempted by law or approved under a limited review process administered by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Agencies must ensure any hiring aligns with the Merit Hiring Plan and are barred from using outside contracting to circumvent these restrictions.

Exemptions apply to positions related to the armed forces, national security, public safety, immigration enforcement, and certain essential services, while agencies remain permitted to reassign staff to meet high-priority needs.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Ensuring Accountability and Prioritizing Public Safety in Federal Hiring

