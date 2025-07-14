Unified Defense: Collaboration To Secure Critical Infrastructure

Securing national critical infrastructure is similar to securing a network enterprise. Each sector of infrastructure, network component, or branch of government depends on the other. Understanding those interdependencies, collaborating to develop a viable plan of action, and collectively executing is vital to overall security for any organization or government. But while this may be an oversimplified statement, most professionals fail to appreciate the tremendous challenges with practical implementation across any public or private organization.

At Ankura, our team of expert advisors understand these challenges and have nearly unmatched experience delivering results in the complex and dynamic sectors of critical infrastructure. Below we frame the challenges of securing critical infrastructure by introducing instruments of national power and analyzing current United States strategic security documents, providing various perspectives on these complex scenarios to develop unique solutions.

Instruments of National Power — DIME

The diplomatic, information, military, and economic (DIME) framework is a concept used in various fields, especially in strategic decision-making, policy development, and business management. It was initially popularized by U.S. government strategists, particularly in the context of national security and international relations and can be used to outline the various levers of national power or influence that a government can utilize to achieve its foreign policy goals and objectives.



1. Diplomatic

The diplomatic element refers to the use of negotiations, alliances, and formal communication to achieve national objectives. Diplomacy is often the first tool used in international relations, where diplomatic pressure, dialogue, and treaties can be employed to resolve conflicts or shape global trends. Diplomatic efforts can involve bilateral or multilateral negotiations, formal summits, and the work of ambassadors and diplomats.



2. Informational

The informational element encompasses the use of information and communication strategies to shape perceptions, public opinion, and decision-making. This includes the media, public diplomacy, propaganda, psychological operations, cyber operations, and information warfare. The goal is to influence how different populations, governments, or organizations understand certain issues, thereby shaping their behavior or decisions.



3. Military

The military element refers to the use of force, or the threat of force, to achieve political and strategic objectives. This can include direct military action, military alliances, defense posturing, and deterrence strategies. Military power often serves as a last resort, but it remains an essential aspect of the framework.



4. Economic

The economic element involves the use of economic tools to influence other nations or groups. These can include sanctions (such as tariffs), trade agreements, foreign aid, investment, or the manipulation of market forces to create leverage over a nation's decisions. Economic power is a vital component of global influence and can be used to support diplomatic goals or destabilize adversaries.

Dime Contemporary Considerations

During the 21st century, the rise of cyber warfare, information operations, and economic globalization has added new layers to the DIME framework. For instance, cyber capabilities can be seen as a modern extension of the informational and military elements, influencing both public perception and strategic military operations. Critical infrastructure has always served as essential targets in competition between nation-states. Now advisories can reach out and affect food supply, fuel, logistics, transportation, and healthcare without leaving the security of their borders. Cyber-enabled capabilities are baked into our daily lives, whether we are gathering information, or if threat actors are attacking our precious resources. The time to refine our security posture is now and will require a whole nation's effort.

Reviewing U.S. National Security Strategy

NSM-22

On April 30, 2024, former U.S. President Joe Biden signed the National Security Memorandum on Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience, updating and replacing a decade-old policy to enhance the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure against evolving threats.1

Key objectives of the memorandum:

Clarify Roles and Responsibilities: Define the roles of federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, along with private sector owners and operators, in safeguarding critical infrastructure. Risk-Based Approach: Prioritize security efforts based on the criticality of infrastructure to national security, economic stability, and public health, considering all potential threats and vulnerabilities. Establish Minimum Requirements: Implement minimum security and resilience standards across sectors, supported by regulatory frameworks and accountability mechanisms. Enhance Information Sharing: Improve the exchange of timely, actionable intelligence among government entities and private sector stakeholders to facilitate proactive risk mitigation. Promote International Collaboration: Engage with international partners to strengthen global critical infrastructure security and resilience, recognizing the interconnectedness of infrastructure systems.2

Context and Importance

The memorandum responds to increasing concerns over cyber threats and physical attacks targeting critical infrastructure sectors such as utilities, energy, transportation, and water systems. Notably, the Chinese hacker group "Volt Typhoon" has been implicated in prolonged cyber intrusions into U.S. critical infrastructure networks.

Implementation Strategy

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been designated as the lead agency to coordinate federal efforts. The memorandum mandates the development of sector-specific risk assessments and a National Infrastructure Risk Management Plan to guide mitigation strategies.3

By updating the national strategy for critical infrastructure protection, the memorandum aims to address current and emerging threats, ensuring the security and resilience of essential systems that underpin the nation's economy, security, and daily operations.

National Defense Strategy

The U.S. National Defense Strategy (NDS) is a key document that outlines the strategic priorities and defense objectives of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). It is updated periodically to reflect changes in the global security environment, shifts in military capabilities, and emerging threats. The 2022 NDS, released by the Biden administration, is a major framework guiding the U.S. military's approach to national defense, global security, and international relations.

Key Elements of the 2022 U.S. NDS:

Strategic Competitors: The 2022 NDS emphasizes that the primary challenge to U.S. national security comes from strategic competition with China and Russia, which are seen as pacing threats. These countries are perceived as seeking to alter the international order to benefit themselves at the expense of the U.S. and its allies. The strategy prioritizes countering China's military modernization and Russia's aggression, notably in regions like the Indo-Pacific and Europe. China: China's rapidly growing military capabilities, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, are viewed as a significant long-term challenge. The strategy underscores the need to maintain U.S. military superiority and strengthen alliances in the face of China's growing influence.

Russia: Russia's actions, including its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, have highlighted the urgency of countering its destabilizing activities in Europe. The NDS calls for strengthening the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities. Defending the Homeland and Strengthening Global Alliances: A key focus of the NDS is to protect the U.S. homeland and its interests globally. This includes ensuring the ability to deter and defeat threats before they reach U.S. shores. The strategy stresses the importance of deepening relationships with alliances and partnerships, particularly with NATO, Indo-Pacific allies, and other like-minded democracies, to create a unified and strategic response to global challenges. Integrated Deterrence: The concept of integrated deterrence is central to the 2022 NDS. This approach emphasizes the need to combine all elements of national power — military, economic, diplomatic, and informational — to prevent adversaries from achieving their objectives. The idea is to use a combination of conventional military power, cyber capabilities, intelligence, and alliances to deter and, if necessary, defeat threats. Building a More Lethal, Agile, and Resilient Force: The NDS calls for the modernization of the U.S. military, focusing on building a force that is more lethal, agile, and resilient to adversaries' actions. This includes: Technological innovation: Advancing artificial intelligence (AI), hypersonic weapons, cyber capabilities, and autonomous systems.

Cybersecurity: Enhancing the U.S. military's ability to defend against cyber-attacks and engage in offensive cyber operations.

Nuclear posture: Modernizing the U.S. nuclear triad (land-based missiles, submarines, and bombers) to ensure credible deterrence. Overcoming Global Challenges and Threats: The strategy also outlines other threats beyond China and Russia. These include challenges such as: Climate change, which can exacerbate resource scarcity, lead to conflict, and increase the frequency of natural disasters.

Pandemics, like COVID-19, which can disrupt societies and require agile responses.

Irregular warfare, including terrorism and proxy conflicts, where adversaries use asymmetric methods to undermine stability and security. Emphasizing Competition and Preparedness: The NDS stresses that the U.S. must not only focus on military readiness but also on preparing for competition across multiple domains. This includes economic, informational, and technological competition, with a particular focus on emerging technologies like quantum computing and AI, as well as maintaining technological superiority over adversaries.

Key Priorities of the 2022 NDS

Maintain and Strengthen Alliances : The U.S. will continue to strengthen its relationship with NATO and partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia to ensure regional stability.

: The U.S. will continue to strengthen its relationship with NATO and partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia to ensure regional stability. Modernization and Innovation : Investing in advanced capabilities, including space defense, cybersecurity, AI, and autonomous systems.

: Investing in advanced capabilities, including space defense, cybersecurity, AI, and autonomous systems. Combatting Emerging Threats: Preparing for challenges such as biological threats, cyber-attacks, and climate change.

The 2022 NDS is a roadmap for ensuring that the U.S. remains the world's preeminent military power and can successfully deter or defeat adversaries, particularly China and Russia. It emphasizes the integration of all aspects of national power, the need for technological innovation, and maintaining strong alliances to address the full spectrum of modern threats, from conventional warfare to cyber and economic competition.

Conclusion

Cross-pollinating digital and physical security strategies is no easy task. Understanding how and where your business can support the effort is vital, and our team is ready and willing to help. Collaborating and aligning with these National Security goals will not only protect your organization now, but afford the opportunity to enjoy a return on investment in the future.

Throughout 2025, we will explore domain security solutions across the critical infrastructure sectors in a series of articles. With the highest level of perspective on National Security as our baseline, we will follow a systematic approach to offer insights into each sector.

