Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 19

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Michigan: Michigan Senate Democrats reintroduced a package of election bills, including a proposal to fine individuals $1,000 and employers—including lobbyists employing people for election-related purposes—up to $10,000, for knowingly spreading false information about elections or voter eligibility. Sen. Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Township) said the measure is aimed at deterring misinformation that confuses voters and undermines confidence in elections, citing recent false claims about Michigan's voter rolls. Republicans raised concerns about partisan enforcement, with Sen. Ruth Johnson (R-Holly) warning the bill could be applied politically. The committee also advanced Democrat-sponsored bills to ban per-signature payments to petition circulators, require summaries to be read to signers and count duplicate petition signatures once. All four bills passed the Senate Elections and Ethics Committee on party lines and now head to the full Senate. (Hayley Harding, Michigan Advance)

Missouri: Missouri lawmakers approved a measure (HJR 3) sending voters a 2026 ballot question on whether to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments. The proposal would require majorities in all eight congressional districts, a change that could dilute the influence of Democrat-leaning urban areas. The measure, which does not need the governor's signature, follows GOP-led efforts in other states to curb progressive policy gains advanced through ballot initiatives on issues like minimum wage, abortion rights and Medicaid expansion. Lawmakers earlier this year also repealed a voter-approved paid sick leave mandate enacted as a statute. (Chris Marr, Bloomberg Government) (subscription required) and (Missourinet)

New Mexico: A federal appeals court upheld New Mexico's donor disclosure law, ruling it constitutional under the First Amendment. In a 2-1 decision, the Tenth Circuit affirmed summary judgment for Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, finding the 2019 amendment to the Campaign Reporting Act is narrowly tailored and substantially related to the state's interest in informing voters about large political donors. The Rio Grande Foundation had argued the requirements chilled speech, but the court said they reasonably capture explicit and implicit advocacy within election timeframes. Judge Allison Eid dissented, saying the law burdens core political speech and risks retaliation against donors. (Mallory Culhane, Bloomberg Government) (subscription required)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Ohio: The Ohio Ethics Commission has launched The Voice of Ethics, a new podcast hosted by Susan Willeke. Episodes feature real-world ethics cases, expert interviews, analysis of compliance trends and practical guidance for public officials. (Ohio Ethics Commission, The Voice of Ethics 2025)

