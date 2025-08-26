Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 17

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

New York: Brooklyn construction executive Erden Arkan was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $27,500 in fines and restitution for conspiring with a Turkish official to illegally funnel donations to Mayor Eric Adams' 2021 campaign. The straw donor scheme enabled Adams to receive matching public funds. Arkan, 76, pleaded guilty in January to a federal conspiracy charge and told the judge Friday that he regretted his "poor judgments" in participating in the scheme. Prosecutors sought no prison time, citing his age and lack of prior offenses. A related case against Adams was dropped earlier this year. (Michael R. Sisak, AP News)

Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Ethics Commission issued an opinion permitting lawmakers to use campaign funds for basic home security measures in light of growing threats of political violence. The opinion, issued two months after the fatal shooting of a Minnesota lawmaker and spouse, allows campaign funds to cover costs for home security cameras, motion sensors and cybersecurity software. However, funds may not be used for private security, weapons or complex equipment. The ruling applies only to the officeholder, not family or staff. (Elizabeth Fitz, News 9)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Ohio: Democratic lawmakers introduced House Bill 409, which would prohibit Ohio state legislators from accepting free or discounted tickets to professional sporting events unless offered as a general public promotion. Violations could result in fines up to $1,000. The bill was introduced August 7, 2025 by Reps. Sean Brennan and Karen Brownlee, with three Democrat co-sponsors. (Cody Thompson, Spectrum News 1)

Ohio: The Ohio Ethics Commission has issued a new advisory opinion allowing public officials and employees to keep frequent flyer miles, hotel points and similar travel rewards earned during official travel — provided the benefits are offered under the same terms as to the general public and do not increase government costs. The ruling, which replaces a 1991 prohibition, aligns Ohio with federal policy and practices in states like New York and California. Officials are still barred from making travel decisions based solely on personal gain. The change follows recent scrutiny in Cuyahoga County over travel perks, but the county has stated it will now follow the new state guidance. (Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com)

