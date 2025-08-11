Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 16

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Arizona: A Democrat student PAC has filed a complaint alleging Turning Point Action and Turning Point PAC violated Arizona's Voters' Right to Know Act by failing to disclose donors behind efforts to support Rep. Andy Biggs' gubernatorial campaign. The 2022 law requires groups spending more than $50,000 on statewide races to identify contributors who give more than $5,000, including any subdonors. The complaint claims neither entity has filed required reports, despite a $500,000 transfer between the groups and media spending on Biggs' behalf. If found in violation, the groups could face civil penalties of up to three times the amount of any undisclosed contributions. (Jerod MacDonald-Evoy, Arizona Mirror)

New York: Sherry Xue Li pleaded guilty Wednesday to laundering millions from foreign nationals seeking U.S. green cards. Federal prosecutors say Li and her associate, Lianbo Wang, falsely promised investors permanent residency and political influence via a sham EB-5 visa project called the Thompson Education Center. The $30 million scheme spanned nearly a decade and funded personal expenses and illegal political contributions, including Trump's 2016 campaign. Li used photos from GOP events to lure investors while concealing the foreign origin of the funds. She faces sentencing in December 2025. (Frank Yemi, Inquisitr)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Missouri: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was indicted Wednesday, July 30, 2025, on felony and misdemeanor charges related to using public funds to oppose Proposition B ahead of the April 2025 election. The mailers and flyers were paid for by the county and were marked as county funded. They were distributed before voters considered the measure which would have allowed the County Council to fire department heads. Prosecutors allege this violated a state law barring elected officials from using public money to campaign for or against a ballot measure. Page claims the materials were informational and did not advocate a position. Several County Council members from both parties expressed concern over Page's ability to govern effectively during the legal proceedings. Page is scheduled to be arraigned August 29, 2025. (Rachel Lippmann & Sarah Kellogg, St. Louis Public Radio)

Oregon: A Multnomah County judge overturned $11,580 in fines the Portland Auditor's Office imposed on former city commissioner and mayoral candidate Rene Gonzalez, ruling the city's process violated his constitutional right to a hearing. Last October, days before the election, Auditor Simone Rede fined Gonzalez $2,400 for using public funds to edit his Wikipedia page for the campaign's benefit. After the election, she issued a $9,180 fine for accepting contributions that exceeded city limits. The court found that, although Rede followed city procedures—which allow only written responses—those procedures themselves violate due process. The decision may require Portland to revise its campaign finance enforcement rules. (Alex Zielinski, OPB)

Legislation & Ballot Measures

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans for a November 2025 special election to ask voters to approve a new U.S. House map that could favor Democrats in 2026. The proposal would temporarily bypass California's independent redistricting commission and present an alternative map directly to the public. Newsom defended the move as a necessary response to GOP redistricting efforts in other states, led by Trump allies. To qualify for the ballot, the Legislature must approve the measure by two-thirds vote before September. (Alexei Koseff, CalMatters)

