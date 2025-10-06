Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 20

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Federal Election Commission (FEC) Vice Chair James E. "Trey" Trainor III will resign in October 2025, leaving the agency with only two Democrat commissioners and no quorum for nearly five months. Trainor, a Trump appointee confirmed in 2020 after a stalled nomination, was the last Republican at the FEC. His exit follows Trump's February ouster of Democrat Commissioner Ellen Weintraub and the departures of Republicans Sean Cooksey in January 2025 and Allen Dickerson in April 2025, leaving four of six seats vacant. With no new appointments, the FEC remains unable to act on investigations, issue guidance or enforce campaign finance laws. (Faith Wardwell, POLITICO)

New York: Two super PACs that spent heavily to support Lee Zeldin's 2022 New York gubernatorial campaign agreed to pay a record $900,000 fine to settle allegations they illegally coordinated with his campaign. The State Board of Elections' enforcement office stated there was evidence the groups, Save Our State Inc. and Safe Together New York, both backed by billionaire Ron Lauder, had falsely reported coordinated political communications as independent expenditures totaling at least $20 million. The PACs did not admit wrongdoing in the September 16, 2025, settlement, which came just before a hearing date. Zeldin, now head of the EPA, was not a party to the agreement. (Yancey Roy, Newsday)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Hawaii: Hawaii real estate developer Timothy Lee, CEO of JL Capital, faces nine felony counts for allegedly reimbursing employees and a contractor for political donations to Honolulu mayoral candidates Kym Pine and Keith Amemiya in 2020. Grand jury testimony describes employees being pressured to give, later receiving checks or cash equal to their contributions, and one contractor padding an invoice to disguise reimbursement. Prosecutors say the donations exceeded legal limits and amounted to false name contributions, while Lee's lawyers argue reimbursements are not covered by the statute and are seeking dismissal. A judge is considering the motion, and the case underscores the rarity of criminal campaign finance prosecutions in Hawaii. (Blaze Lovell, Honolulu Civil Beat)

Nevada: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo settled a long-running ethics case regarding his use of his sheriff's badge and uniform during his 2022 campaign, agreeing to make a $5,000 payment without admitting a willful violation. The Nevada Commission on Ethics approved the agreement 5-3, noting state law is ambiguous on whether officials may wear uniforms while campaigning and emphasizing closure after years of litigation. Lombardo's attorneys called the case politically motivated, but welcomed the resolution, which avoided public censure and larger penalties that had been recommended at more than $1.6 million. Opponents of the deal warned that it undermines commission precedent and leaves questions about enforcement unresolved. (Tabitha Mueller, The Nevada Independent)

