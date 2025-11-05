Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 22

Kansas: Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab's office proposed that candidates, lobbyists and political committees file campaign finance and lobbying reports directly with the Kansas Public Disclosure Commission to eliminate redundant processing and improve efficiency.

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Kansas: Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab's office proposed that candidates, lobbyists and political committees file campaign finance and lobbying reports directly with the Kansas Public Disclosure Commission to eliminate redundant processing and improve efficiency. The office also recommended repealing laws requiring treasurers' names on campaign ads and mandating disclosure of subcontractor payments, citing administrative burden and enforcement challenges. Critics, including Rep. Alexis Simmons (D-Topeka), warned such changes could reduce transparency in campaign spending. (Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector)

Maine: Maine officials and reform advocates filed two appeals in the First Circuit Court of Appeals challenging a federal district court's July, 2025 ruling that invalidated a 2024 voter-approved law that gave the state authority to regulate super PAC contributions. The state and interveners — led by Attorney General Aaron Frey, legal scholar Lawrence Lessig and the nonprofit Equal Citizens — contend that Citizens United permits limits to prevent "quid pro quo" corruption and that the D.C. Circuit's 2010 SpeechNow ruling misinterpreted that precedent. Plaintiffs, including Dinner Table Action and For Our Future, say the law infringes on free speech. The case could reach the U.S. Supreme Court as early as fall 2026, potentially giving the justices a chance to revisit the legal foundation of super PACs for the first time since Citizens United. (Dan Neumann, Maine Morning Star)

Government Ethics & Transparency

California: California lawmakers and state appointees will be required to publicly disclose when they accept new jobs that could present conflicts of interest before leaving office, according to Assembly Bill 1286, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on October 1, 2025. Authored by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Solana Beach), the law mandates officials report their new employer's name, address and business description on state conflict-of-interest forms. The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) proposed the reform to increase transparency amid growing concern over lawmakers negotiating post-government employment while still voting on legislation. FPPC Chair Adam Silver called the measure "an important step forward for transparency and accountability." The bill will go into effect on January 1, 2026. (Ryan Sabalow,CalMatters)

Connecticut: Former Connecticut Deputy Budget Director Kosta Diamantis was found guilty on October 22, 2025, of all 21 counts of bribery, extortion, conspiracy and lying to federal investigators for using his role overseeing the state's school construction office to financially enrich himself and his daughter. Federal prosecutors presented testimony and records showing Diamantis accepted tens of thousands of dollars from contractors, including Acranom Masonry and Construction Advocacy Professionals, in exchange for steering lucrative school construction projects and securing his daughter a job. Diamantis, who has denied wrongdoing, remains free on bond pending sentencing on January 14, 2026 and faces a potential sentence of 10–12 years. (Andrew Brown and Dave Altimari, Connecticut Mirror)

