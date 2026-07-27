CFTC Staff Clarifies Self-Certification Rules For Event Contract Series

The Division of Market Oversight has directed designated contract markets away from broad template filings and clarified when related prediction-market contracts may be submitted as a class.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight has issued new guidance addressing how designated contract markets should submit event contract series for self-certification.

CFTC Staff Advisory No. 26-22, issued July 24, 2026, targets the use of broad contract templates that combine multiple potential event contracts under a single filing even though the contracts may rely on different settlement sources or methodologies. DMO concluded that these filings can prevent staff and market participants from evaluating the terms, settlement design, and regulatory compliance of each contract the exchange intends to list.

The advisory does not prohibit exchanges from listing related event contracts. It establishes DMO’s expectation that each contract must follow an appropriate submission path under Part 40 of the CFTC’s regulations.

Key Takeaways

Broad templates covering unspecified contract variations should not be filed under Regulation 40.2(a).

Related event contracts may qualify for class certification under Regulation 40.2(d) only when the applicable regulatory conditions are satisfied.

A class certification must reference a specific product previously certified or approved by the same exchange.

Settlement sources and methodologies must be identified before listing.

The CFTC’s consolidated filing system reduces duplicative paperwork but does not replace the substantive certification requirements for each contract.

Broad Template Certifications Are Insufficient

Regulation 40.2(a) permits a DCM to list a new product through self-certification. The Commission must receive the filing by the opening of business on the business day before the intended listing.

The filing must include the contract’s terms and conditions, its intended listing date, a certification of compliance, and a concise explanation and analysis that is complete with respect to the product’s terms, underlying commodity, and compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act, the CFTC’s regulations, and applicable core principles. The exchange must also provide or appropriately cite the supporting documentation and data on which its analysis relies.

According to DMO, a broad template may leave those requirements unsatisfied when the filing does not identify the specific event, settlement source, methodology, or other terms applicable to each future contract.

The advisory cites filings that described potential contracts through vague or non-exhaustive categories, including unidentified economic indicators, recurring data releases, international agreements, and central-bank decisions. DMO determined that this approach impairs its ability to evaluate each contract and limits the information available to market participants.

The July advisory follows DMO’s March 2026 prediction-markets guidance. In that earlier advisory, staff stated that overly generalized specifications could prevent a DCM from providing the required compliance analysis. DMO also expected product submissions to identify the particular data sources used for settlement and assess their reliability, objectivity, and resistance to manipulation.

The Available Submission Paths

The appropriate filing structure depends on whether the exchange seeks to list a single contract, a qualifying class of swaps, or a product that it elects to submit for formal Commission approval.

Individual Self-Certification Under Regulation 40.2(a)

A DCM may separately self-certify each event contract under Regulation 40.2(a). Related certifications may share supporting materials through the CFTC’s consolidated-submission functionality, but each contract must remain supported by a legally sufficient certification.

This route may be necessary where contracts concern similar subject matter but use different settlement rules, data sources, governing procedures, or payment methodologies.

Class Certification Under Regulation 40.2(d)

Regulation 40.2(d) permits a DCM or swap execution facility to certify a class of qualifying swaps. Each swap within the class must satisfy four conditions:

It must be based on an eligible excluded commodity. It must use an identical pricing source, formula, procedure, and methodology for calculating reference prices and payment obligations. Those mechanics must be identical to the mechanics used in a product previously certified under Regulation 40.2 or approved under Regulation 40.3. It must involve an identical currency or identical currencies.

The reference to swaps is important. DMO’s March advisory states that an event contract may be structured as a swap or a futures contract, depending on its terms. The class-certification mechanism in Regulation 40.2(d) applies to event contracts that fall within the provision’s scope as swaps.

Staff Advisory No. 26-22 adds several operational requirements. A class certification must reference a prior, specific contract rather than an earlier broad template. The DCM must reference one of its own prior filings and identify the earlier product by its official product name and official receipt date.

Commission Approval Under Regulation 40.3

A DCM may also voluntarily request Commission approval of a new product under Regulation 40.3. That submission must include the product’s terms and conditions and a complete explanation and analysis of its compliance with applicable law.

DMO states that an event contract series submitted under Regulation 40.3 should define the proposed class using the parameters identified in Regulation 40.2(d).

Similar Subject Matter Does Not Establish a Valid Class

The advisory emphasizes that contracts do not qualify for class treatment merely because they concern the same sport, election cycle, economic subject, or general category of events.

DMO illustrates the distinction through contracts tied to soccer matches. A DCM could potentially certify a series covering matches within the 2026 FIFA World Cup by referencing a previously certified World Cup contract, provided that each contract uses identical pricing sources, formulas, procedures, and settlement methodologies.

That prior contract could not support a class covering a different competition if the competitions apply rules that alter the possible outcomes or settlement mechanics. DMO contrasted the FIFA World Cup with the MLS Leagues Cup because the competitions treat draws differently.

DMO also identified several types of series that could potentially qualify where the identical-mechanics requirement is met, including:

contests within a tournament governed by the same rules;

election outcomes from the same ballot;

awards selected through the same voting process; and

daily weather measurements from the same official source using the same methodology.

These examples do not establish categorical safe harbors. Each filing must still reference a specific prior product and satisfy every condition in Regulation 40.2(d).

Settlement Sources Are Central to the Analysis

The advisory places substantial emphasis on the source and methodology used to resolve a contract.

DCM Core Principle 3 requires an exchange to list only contracts that are not readily susceptible to manipulation. The CFTC’s Appendix C guidance similarly directs DCMs to evaluate whether a cash-settlement price is reliable, commercially acceptable, publicly available, timely, and resistant to manipulation or distortion.

These requirements have particular importance for event contracts. The outcome may depend on information produced by a government agency, election authority, sports league, private organization, data vendor, weather station, court, or other third party. Each source may have different publication schedules, correction procedures, data controls, and vulnerability to premature disclosure or outside influence.

DMO therefore expects a DCM to identify every settlement source on which a contract or contract class will rely before listing. The exchange’s filing should permit an evaluation of the source’s reliability, objectivity, public availability, timeliness, and resistance to manipulation.

A generalized reference to future economic data, government action, or other unspecified information will ordinarily provide an insufficient basis for that analysis.

Consolidated Filing Does Not Equal Class Certification

In June 2026, the CFTC introduced technical enhancements allowing exchanges to submit one set of certification documents for multiple closely related contracts. The system permits an exchange to avoid repeatedly filing the same rulebook, common terms, settlement analysis, or supporting exhibit.

Staff Advisory No. 26-22 confirms that DCMs may continue using that functionality.

The consolidated process addresses filing mechanics. Each underlying contract must still be individually certified under Regulation 40.2(a), properly included in a class certified under Regulation 40.2(d), or submitted for approval under Regulation 40.3. Shared documents may be incorporated by reference, but the consolidated filing cannot cure a deficient certification or convert materially different contracts into a qualifying class.

DMO May Seek Individual Review

Class certification does not prevent the Commission from examining individual contracts.

Regulation 40.2(d)(2) permits the Commission to require an exchange to withdraw a class certification and submit some or all of the contracts for separate review under Regulation 40.2 or 40.3.

The advisory also states that, where DMO considers a certification inadequate, staff may recommend that the Commission stay the listing under Regulation 40.2(c) or require withdrawal and resubmission. DMO encourages exchanges to consult staff before filing contracts that present novel questions concerning the availability of class treatment.

Practical Implications for Prediction-Market Exchanges

DCMs developing event contract series should incorporate the advisory into their product-governance and submission processes.

First, exchanges should review future listings that rely on previously filed templates. A prior certification that leaves the underlying event, settlement source, or methodology open-ended may not provide an appropriate basis for a new product or class.

Second, product teams should identify the filing pathway early in the development process. Contracts that appear commercially related may require separate certifications when their governing rules or settlement mechanics differ.

Third, legal and compliance personnel should document the lineage of each proposed class. The file should identify the prior product, its official receipt date, and the precise mechanics shared across the proposed series.

Fourth, exchanges should complete their settlement-source diligence before filing. That review should address data integrity, publication timing, correction policies, impartiality, accessibility, susceptibility to manipulation, and safeguards against premature disclosure.

Finally, novel products should be discussed with DMO before submission when the availability of class certification is uncertain.

The Broader Direction of CFTC Event Contract Oversight

Staff Advisory No. 26-22 does not amend Part 40 or create an independent enforcement standard. The document expressly states that it reflects DMO’s views, creates no enforceable rights, provides no no-action position, and does not establish new binding rules.

Its practical significance remains substantial. The advisory identifies the filing architecture DMO expects exchanges to use and the information staff considers necessary to evaluate an event contract before listing.

The central message is clear. Related contracts may be submitted efficiently, but each product must rest on a defined legal and analytical foundation. Exchanges cannot use a generalized template to defer decisions about settlement design, data sources, or core-principles compliance until after the certification is filed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the advisory prohibit event contract series?

No. DMO recognizes that closely related event contracts may be submitted through class certification, individual certifications supported by a consolidated filing, or a request for Commission approval.

Can an exchange use one filing for multiple event contracts?

Yes. A qualifying class of swaps may be certified under Regulation 40.2(d). An exchange may also use the consolidated-submission system for separate but related certifications that rely on common documents.

What makes event contracts sufficiently related for class certification?

Each contract must satisfy the conditions in Regulation 40.2(d), including the requirement for identical pricing sources, formulas, procedures, methodologies, and currencies. The series must also reference a specific product previously certified or approved by the same exchange.

Is Staff Advisory No. 26-22 legally binding?

The advisory states DMO’s supervisory views and does not create new binding law. It nevertheless provides a clear indication of how staff intends to evaluate future event contract submissions.