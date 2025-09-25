Particles Platform Will Hold Workshop On October 2, 2025

The Particles Platform, an informal alliance of European Union (EU) industry associations representing manufacturers of materials in the form of particles, including poorly soluble low toxicity particles (PSLT), will hold a workshop on October 2, 2025. The workshop intends to advance regulatory science on particles through new evidence on inhalation toxicity. It will explore the regulatory landscape for particles and provide attendees an opportunity to:

Access the latest research on particle toxicity;

Gain new insights on macrophage behavior, the nuances of lung overload, and its extrapolation from rodent models to humans;

Engage in roundtable discussions with industry experts and scientists, facilitating a shared understanding of particle toxicity and its regulatory implications; and

Contribute to discussions on classification initiatives and occupational exposure limits (OEL).

Registration is available online.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.