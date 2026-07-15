The DEA’s marijuana rescheduling hearing continues to raise important questions for cannabis businesses, investors, and the industry as a whole. If you’re trying to keep up with where things stand and what may come next, this upcoming MJBizDaily webinar is worth your time.

Harris Sliwoski attorney Jason Adelstone will join a panel of industry professionals to discuss the latest developments from the hearing, what Schedule III rescheduling could mean in practice, and the legal and business issues companies should be watching as the process moves forward.

Jason regularly advises cannabis businesses on regulatory compliance, licensing, and cross-border matters, and he’ll share his perspective on how these federal developments may affect the industry in the months ahead.

The webinar is free to attend. You can register here: DEA Marijuana Rescheduling Hearings: What We Learned and What Comes Next

We hope you’ll join Jason for what should be a timely discussion on one of the most closely watched developments in federal cannabis policy.

Jason Adelstone To Speak On DEA Marijuana Rescheduling Hearing