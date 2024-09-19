self

José Astigarraga hosts Jason File, Director of Legal Affairs and General Counsel at the United States Council for International Business (USCIB), to discuss global arbitration trends, the future of international arbitration, and AI's impact on the field. They go on to explore Jason's role at the USCIB, his career trajectory, and the distinctions in advocacy before international criminal, civil, and common law tribunals.

