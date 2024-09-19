ARTICLE
19 September 2024

Insights From Jason File: Director Of The ICC's USA National Arbitration Committee (Podcast)

José Astigarraga hosts Jason File, Director of Legal Affairs and General Counsel at the United States Council for International Business (USCIB), to discuss global arbitration trends, the future of international arbitration, and AI's impact on the field. They go on to explore Jason's role at the USCIB, his career trajectory, and the distinctions in advocacy before international criminal, civil, and common law tribunals.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.

