24 February 2026

Update On The Wave Of CEMA Lawsuits (Podcast)

KD
A growing wave of class actions under Washington's Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA) is putting email marketing practices under scrutiny — with plaintiffs alleging that misleading subject lines...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Simone Roach and Gonzalo E. Mon
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Update on the Wave of CEMA Lawsuits

A growing wave of class actions under Washington's Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA) is putting email marketing practices under scrutiny — with plaintiffs alleging that misleading subject lines, like false urgency around sales end dates, violate state law and can trigger statutory damages per email sent. In this episode, we break down recent filings, the legal theory behind CEMA claims, and why marketers and compliance teams should rethink how they communicate promotions to Washington consumers to avoid costly exposure.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

Simone Roach
Gonzalo E. Mon
