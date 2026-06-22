Q: When Does Poor Communication Become A Legal Problem?

The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.

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The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.

Answer

In Ohio, fiduciaries don’t have discretion to operate in the dark. Executors and trustees owe statutory duties of disclosure and accounting. Silence becomes a legal issue when it prevents beneficiaries from understanding what exists, what has happened, or what is planned. I often step in long before removal is sought, by forcing transparency, formalizing reporting, and using the court to impose structure. Litigation becomes necessary only when silence is being used to hide activity.

The calm move is not escalation. It is forced clarity.

Additional Insights

Fiduciaries cannot exercise discretion in the dark.

Under Ohio law, fiduciaries have affirmative duties of disclosure, loyalty, and accounting. Silence stops being a personality issue and becomes a legal issue when it prevents beneficiaries from understanding:

what exists

what has happened

and what is being done

I’m often brought into matters before anyone is asking to remove a fiduciary. The first phase is rarely litigation. It is structure.

Formal record demands

Court-ordered accountings

Defined reporting obligations

Procedural oversight

Because when silence is being used to avoid transparency, courts are often willing to intervene long before money is proven missing.

The longer silence goes unchecked, the more expensive and emotional the case becomes.

The calm move is not escalation. It is forced clarity.

Transparency stabilizes cases.

Resistance to it defines them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.