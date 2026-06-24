AI In Internal Audit And SOX: Applying Methods That Work

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

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Applying AI to internal control testing is powerful and can advance audit programs in meaningful ways. The key to success involves setting up purposeful delivery models built to tackle discrete objectives while maintaining professional judgment.

Internal audit and SOX are getting the same pressure as the rest of finance to implement artificial intelligence. In theory, it makes sense because internal audit work has elements of high-volume data analysis, which is time-sensitive. In reality, applying AI within internal audit is complex, given inconsistent evidence formats and the need for outputs to hold up under review. That combination makes internal audit both a difficult and high-impact use case for AI and automation.

A common misconception is that a single AI model or narrow pilot can adequately address the needs across the entire internal audit workflow. General-purpose AI tools and large language models (LLMs) can rapidly summarize information, but, when used in isolation, they do not meet the audit-grade standard required for control testing and review. Each step in the workflow carries different requirements for evidence, testing, and documentation. Riveron has developed an approach that reflects that reality, applying different AI agents at specific points in the workflow. This approach allows organizations to embed proven AI-enabled methods into their internal audit functions while staying aligned with deadlines, documentation standards, and review expectations.

Why internal audit requires a structured AI approach

Internal audit is not a typical automation candidate because the work has to hold together as a complete, reviewable process. Evidence arrives in multiple formats, from spreadsheets and PDFs to system logs and emails, and each artifact must be evaluated against defined control attributes with a clear distinction between missing support and true exceptions. For example, if traditional support appears to not exist, this may simply reflect how a control was performed, such as a review completed in a meeting without formal written documentation, rather than an actual failure of the control. Testing methodology must be precise. Control metadata, test attributes, evidence requirements, sampling logic, and exception rules need to be defined with more discipline than many programs have historically maintained. Documentation has to reflect both the procedures executed and the basis for the conclusion in a way that holds up under review.

The challenge when applying AI into internal audit or SOX work is not any one step but maintaining that structure across the full workflow. Organizations that are making progress are addressing this as a delivery model challenge, embedding AI across each stage of internal audit delivery rather than relying on isolated tools. Riveron is applying this approach in co-sourced and outsource internal audit engagements, using different AI agents aligned to specific steps in the internal audit process so that outputs remain traceable and review-ready. Critically, AI does not operate independently in this model. Every test result is reviewed by experienced Riveron professionals before it becomes part of the workpaper — human judgment remains embedded at each stage of the workflow.

In practice, organizations working with Riveron to apply AI in internal audit are addressing a consistent set of design factors:

Together, these elements shape how AI can be applied in a way that holds up under review and scales effectively within internal audit workflows. Within this context, AI-enabled programs also require a broader view of performance than hours saved. Labor efficiency is one dimension, but it is not the most meaningful signal. More relevant measures include:

Shorter audit testing cycles

Faster escalation of issues to management

Workpapers that are easier to review and rely on

Greater capacity to focus on remediation and risk follow-through

These indicators reflect how well AI is functioning within the workflow and where the operating model is delivering value.

Why internal audit leaders are embedding AI-enabled expertise

Internal audit leaders are incorporating AI to improve consistency, shorten testing cycles, and increase visibility into issues. Organizations are seeing tangible results as they embed AI-enabled expertise into the internal audit function, with Riveron applying this approach directly within client environments through co-sourced and outsourced engagement models. These engagements bring established delivery methods into the workflow, allowing AI to be applied in a way that aligns with how internal audit work is executed and reviewed. As a result, internal audit teams can focus more on review, challenge, exception analysis, and stakeholder dialogue, while leadership gains earlier visibility into issues and more time to address remediation and risk follow-through.

Embedding AI into internal audit workflows that hold up under review

Riveron works with CAOs, Controllers, and Internal Audit leaders to apply AI within the full delivery of internal audit work, from evidence handling through testing and workpaper preparation. Through co-sourced and outsourced models, our teams operate as an extension of your internal audit function, bringing established approaches that support consistency, scalability, and audit-ready output. Contact us to continue the conversation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.