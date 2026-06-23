2026 Mid-Year Accounting Advisory Update: What Finance Leaders Should Prioritize Now (Video)

- within Wealth Management, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Law Practice Management topic(s)
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Covered in this webinar:
The accounting and reporting landscape continues to evolve as finance leaders navigate changing regulatory expectations, emerging accounting developments, operational pressures, and growing governance demands around AI and technology.
This webinar features Riveron’s accounting advisory professionals for a focused mid-year update covering the latest FASB and SEC developments, trending issues impacting finance organizations, and practical considerations around AI governance controls and remediation planning. The panel shares actionable insights to help organizations strengthen reporting readiness, enhance controls, and prepare for the second half of the year with confidence.
Highlights from the session:
- Understand the latest FASB developments and standard-setting priorities shaping financial reporting.
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Learn where the SEC is focusing attention in interim reporting and disclosures.
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Explore emerging accounting, reporting, and finance trends impacting organizations today.
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Evaluate practical approaches to AI governance and controls within the finance function.
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Assess mid-year remediation priorities and readiness considerations ahead of year-end reporting and audit activities.
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Gain actionable insights to help strengthen reporting processes, governance, and cross-functional coordination.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]