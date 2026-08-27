CoS Allocation Requests: Difficult Issues For Sponsors

Obtaining an allocation of Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) is becoming increasingly challenging. Sponsors can face extensive scrutiny from the Home Office, who’re frequently responding to requests by asking for detailed additional information and documentation. In this article we provide useful tips on how to prepare a robust CoS allocation request, minimising the risk of delay.

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Obtaining an allocation of Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) is becoming increasingly challenging. Sponsors can face extensive scrutiny from the Home Office, who’re frequently responding to requests by asking for detailed additional information and documentation. In this article we provide useful tips on how to prepare a robust CoS allocation request, minimising the risk of delay.

A more detailed version of this article was published on 8 July 2026 focussing on the care sector. You can access that article using this link: CoS allocation requests: difficult issues for care sector and other sponsors.

What’s the process for requesting a CoS allocation?

A CoS allocation increase request is submitted via the sponsorship management system (SMS), which is the online portal through which sponsors make requests and notifications to the Home Office. Sponsors must provide detailed information to justify any request to increase their allocation, including the following for each worker and role requiring sponsorship:

Full name, date of birth, nationality and current visa status of each candidate;

Job title and summary of the job description;

Choice of Occupation Code under which the candidate will be sponsored, which must be included in an eligible table in Appendix Skilled Occupations; and

An indication of salary and explanation of how this meets the threshold for sponsorship and going rate for the relevant Occupation Code. This may include reliance on ‘tradeable points’ such as where the applicant meets the criteria for being a ‘new entrant’ or a relevant PhD holder.

What are the challenges?

The main challenges for sponsors are that:

Only a limited amount of text can be entered on the CoS request, and this is the only opportunity the sponsor has to provide all the above details;

Sponsors can’t avoid delays by pre-empting the need for a CoS without an identified candidate, which can create major issues for workforce planning;

Processing time is up to 18 weeks unless priority is purchased for £350;

Securing a priority service slot is a major logistical issue because the Home Office sets a limit of 120 priority service slots each weekday. Due to the cap, it can take weeks to get a priority service slot;

Once a priority service secured, the 5 working day priority processing time is not guaranteed; and

Home Office further information requests slow the process down further.

What is a Home Office further information request?

It’s a request for further information and documents, including (amongst other things):

Six months’ bank statements for each account held by the business and its related entities;

A company hierarchy / organisation chart showing where each sponsored role will sit;

Information about how the sponsor will fund the proposed workers’ salaries;

Employment contracts for all migrant workers employed under the same Occupation Code;

Evidence why the roles cannot be fulfilled by the sponsor’s workforce; and

Evidence of the genuine need for the vacancy, which can include a requirement to show executed additional contracts to provide services that are directly related to the CoS allocation request.

If a request is made, there will be a tight turnaround to provide the required information of 5 working days. Sometimes it’s possible to negotiate an extension, but if the deadline passes, the application will be rejected and fees lost. Sponsors who are submitting CoS allocation requests that are finely balanced against the requirements may wish to prepare in advance where possible.

What impact does a further information request have on sponsors?

Delays have significant consequences for workforce planning, compliance and employment. Where a sponsor has workers approaching visa expiry but no available CoS for an extension, it may need to choose between terminating employment or making an extension application that is not supported by a CoS while waiting for the allocation to be processed. The latter option will buy the applicant some time, but they will have a tight deadline by which they must upload a CoS or risk their application being rejected as invalid by the Home Office.

Although a pending application can preserve the individual's right to work, employers must carry out the appropriate checks and monitor the position closely. If the application is rejected and the individual loses the right to work, the employer could potentially face a civil penalty of up to £60,000 and enforcement action against its sponsor licence.

Practical tips

Sponsors can guard against the pitfalls inherent in CoS allocation requests by taking the following actions:

Implementing robust HR systems and ensuring there is a good record of past compliance so that any future CoS allocation request does not raise a red flag;

Requesting CoS allocations well in advance of needing them, where possible;

Providing as much information as possible in the initial CoS allocation request, including how criteria for sponsorship is met

Preparing supporting evidence on the assumption that the Home Office will push back and request it; and

Seeking specialist legal advice, particularly where previous applications have been refused or reduced.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.