A Guide To The Global Talent Visa For Film And TV

The UK's Global Talent visa is a unique immigration route designed for individuals who have already made significant contributions to film and television, or show exceptional potential in the field.

It provides a flexible path to living and working in the UK without the need for a job offer, offering opportunities for accelerated settlement in 3 years rather than the usual 5.

What is PACT endorsement for Film and Television?



or those in the arts and culture sector, Arts Council England (ACE) typically oversees endorsement. However, specialist bodies assess specific fields on behalf of ACE. For individuals in film, TV, post-production and visual effects, the specialist body is the Producers' Alliance for Film and Television (PACT).

Note first that PACT does not endorse exceptional promise, only exceptional talent. This means you must be an established leader with significant achievements and international recognition. Furthermore, if your work encompasses both theatre and film, you must choose one area for your application.

Letters of recommendation for a film and TV Global Talent visa



All applicants must provide up to three letters of support for a film and tv global talent visa application. These are usually the most important part of your endorsement application. Key requirements include:

The first letter - Must be from a UK-based organisation, institution, or company which is well-established nationally and/or internationally and widely acknowledged as possessing expertise in your specialist field. The second letter - Must be from another organisation which is well-established nationally or internationally (can be UK or overseas-based). The third letter - May be from a third organisation or an eminent individual with internationally recognised expertise in your specialist field.



Each letter must be written specifically for the purpose of supporting the Global Talent visa application and be signed by a senior member of the organisation.

They should detail your past achievements, how you are a leader, and provide specific details about the contribution you could make to the Film and TV industry.

Exceptional talent criteria for film and TV global talent visa



In addition to letters of support, you must be able to show you satisfy at least one of the following criteria:

Major Award Wins or Nominations - Proof that you have won at any time, or in the last 10 years from the date of application, have received a nomination for an Academy Award, a BAFTA (Film, Television and Television Craft, Cymru, Scotland and Games only), a Golden Globe, or an Emmy award.

- Proof that you have won at any time, or in the last 10 years from the date of application, have received a nomination for an Academy Award, a BAFTA (Film, Television and Television Craft, Cymru, Scotland and Games only), a Golden Globe, or an Emmy award. Significant and Direct Contribution - Evidence that you have, within the last 10 years, made a significant and direct contribution to winning or being nominated for one of the awards mentioned above.

- Evidence that you have, within the last 10 years, made a significant and direct contribution to winning or being nominated for one of the awards mentioned above. Multiple Nominations - Evidence that you have, within the last 15 years, achieved a minimum of two nominations for one of the awards mentioned above for your work as an individual.

- Evidence that you have, within the last 15 years, achieved a minimum of two nominations for one of the awards mentioned above for your work as an individual. Notable Industry Recognition - Demonstrate notable industry recognition for at least two separate productions by providing evidence of international distribution sales and international recognition. You must also satisfy specific thresholds for 'Notable Industry Recognition Awards'.

Supporting evidence for film and TV global talent visa



To demonstrate that you satisfy the requirements for a film and TV Global Talent visa, you must provide evidence in under 10 documents:

Evidence of Awards - This can include pictures of the physical award clearly showing your name, production, and date; scanned certificates; or official publications from the awarding body.

- This can include pictures of the physical award clearly showing your name, production, and date; scanned certificates; or official publications from the awarding body. Significant Contribution - If you intend to show a direct and significant contribution to an award, you must provide letters from recipients of the award detailing how your contribution was direct and significant.

- If you intend to show a direct and significant contribution to an award, you must provide letters from recipients of the award detailing how your contribution was direct and significant. International Distribution and Sales - Strong evidence includes box office sales, numerous distribution agreements from multiple territories, or licence agreements with multiple media platforms.

You are not permitted to include objects such as DVDs, CDs, digital files, books or publications or documents that only show web links. If you wish to use the content of a webpage, you must provide a printed copy of the page which clearly shows the URL.

Finalising your GTV application for film and television

The Film and TV Global Talent visa application costs £766. This is broken up by paying £561 for your endorsement application initially, then £205 additionally for the actual application. On top of this, you'll pay an immigration health surcharge of £1,035 per year.

Initially, the visa is granted for up to 5 years. You are able to request extensions of 1 to 5 years at any point, assuming you still meet the requirements. To apply for an extension, you must have earned money in your field of expertise during your previous period.





The Global Talent visa is a great opportunity for talented individuals in the Film and TV industry to achieve a UK visa. Navigating the application process and collating all the correct evidence and documents can be difficult, which is why we'd recommend working with UK-inbound immigration specialists such as ourselves at Latitude Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.