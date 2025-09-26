Is The Immigration System Ready For The AI Revolution?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer the future, it is the present. From health technology to fintech and logistics to education, AI is reshaping how industries operate. For the UK, which already boasts world-leading research institutions and a vibrant start-up scene, the potential is vast.

But growth in AI depends on three things: access to world-class talent, the infrastructure to scale, and a responsive immigration system. The UK has made impressive strides in adapting its immigration framework but is it truly ready for the AI revolution?

The UK's Immigration System: Becoming the World's Most Tech-Savvy

One area where the UK already leads is in its adoption of digital immigration technology. UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) is arguably the most tech-savvy immigration system in the world.

It has introduced eVisas , replacing physical documents with secure digital status.

, replacing physical documents with secure digital status. Biometric verification via mobile apps allows applicants to prove identity and immigration status without visiting visa centres.

I once worked with a German client, then living in Kenya, who was astonished at the simplicity of the UK's digital process. He said it was remarkable he could apply for a 3 year visa from his mobile phone. His Kenyan visa required him to make monthly trips to the Immigration Office to apply for approval.

This combination of digital status and mobile technology shows how UKVI has been willing to innovate and this provides a strong base for supporting AI businesses.

SOC Codes for AI Programmers and the New Salary Rules

To hire overseas AI talent under the Skilled Worker visa, employers must align job roles with eligible SOC (Standard Occupational Classification) codes and meet the required salary thresholds.

SOC 2134 – Programmers and software development professionals – is the primary code for AI programmers, software engineers, and machine learning specialists.

– Programmers and software development professionals – is the primary code for AI programmers, software engineers, and machine learning specialists. Related codes, such as 2133 (IT business analysts, architects and systems designers), may also apply depending on the role.

Salary Thresholds (from July 2025)

General salary threshold: £41,700 per year (or £17.13 per hour).

(or £17.13 per hour). For many programming roles (e.g. SOC 2134), the "going rate" may be higher

Discounted thresholds remain for PhD holders, "new entrants", and roles on the Immigration Salary List or the Temporary Shortage List, but these are narrower than before.

For AI start-ups, this means planning compensation carefully. While the UK system is designed to attract highly skilled professionals, the higher thresholds may exclude junior or entry-level AI talent from abroad. But in a world with high demand for few people that hold these skills, this is likely not to be an issue.

AI Data Centres and the Construction Sector

AI innovation requires more than talent, it requires infrastructure. Data centres capable of handling massive power loads, high-density cooling, and advanced connectivity are the backbone of modern AI.

Skilled Worker Sponsorship in Construction

Construction and engineering firms involved in building these data centres can also use the Skilled Worker route to bring in specialist staff. Roles include:

Electrical engineers – designing and installing power systems for high-load facilities.

– designing and installing power systems for high-load facilities. Mechanical and HVAC engineers – critical for cooling and environmental stability.

– critical for cooling and environmental stability. Civil and structural engineers – for complex builds requiring robust design.

– for complex builds requiring robust design. Construction managers (SOC 1122) – senior oversight roles already eligible

Not all construction roles are eligible, only those at RQF Level 6 (degree-level) or above, unless they appear on the Temporary Shortage List.

Roles on the Temporary Shortage list include:

Electricians and electronic technicians

Engineering Technicians

Building and civil engineering technicians

Database administrators

Information Technology Trainers

Welders

Computer systems installers

Scaffolders

Plumbers and heating/ventilation installers/repairers and air conditioning engineers

Builders such as Brick Layers

Floorers and wall tilers

Construction supervisors

Practical Steps for AI Businesses

Secure a Sponsor Licence early – even before you need it, so you are ready when the right candidate emerges. Use a mix of visa routes – Skilled Worker for programmers, Global Talent for AI researchers, and Scale-up or Innovator Founder for entrepreneurs. Budget for salaries strategically – ensure you meet the higher of the baseline (£41,700) or the SOC "going rate". Plan for infrastructure staff – if your business relies on new data centre capacity, engage early with construction partners who hold sponsor licences for eligible engineering and management roles. Leverage the UK's digital edge – take advantage of eVisas and biometric apps to simplify the employee experience.

Conclusion

The UK immigration system is adapting quickly. With digital visas, mobile biometric checks, and streamlined processes, it is arguably the most advanced and tech-friendly in the world. For AI businesses, this means fewer barriers to bringing in world-class talent and building critical infrastructure.

However, challenges remain: salary thresholds are high and only certain construction roles qualify for sponsorship. The key to growth is early planning, careful role mapping and full use of the UK's innovative immigration tools.

In short: while not perfect, the UK system is moving in the right direction and AI businesses that understand how to work within it will be well-placed to thrive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.