Adult Dependent Relative Visa: European Court Rules On Family Life Between Adult Siblings

1. Introduction to Martinez Alvarado v the Netherlands

In Martinez Alvarado v the Netherlands, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has recently ruled on a case regarding family life between adult siblings. This case provides useful insights when preparing an Adult Dependent Relative visa application for the UK. The Adult Dependent Relative visa is used to bring elderly, unwell or disabled people to be cared for in the UK. This immigration route has a high rate of refusals. The applicants are often the parents or siblings of the UK-based sponsors. Family life between adult relatives such as parents and their adult children or adult siblings is not as readily recognised as it is between parents and children under 18 or between partners. Therefore, this case gives guidance on when family life will be recognised and given weight in immigration applications such as the Adult Dependent Relatives visa.

2. Understanding Article 8 ECHR: Right to Private and Family Life

Article 8 ECHR is the right to respect for private and family life. There are two limbs to article 8. The first limb states that everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence.

The second limb states that public authorities, such as immigration authorities, shall not interfere with this right unless the interference is in accordance with the law and is necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

3. Insights from the Martinez Alvarado v the Netherlands Case

The applicant in the case was an adult man with a severe intellectual disability and as a result he "functions at the cognitive level of an eight-year-old child". The applicant had always been cared for by his parents in his family home in Peru. His four sisters lived in the Netherlands and his brother lived in Peru but frequently travelled internationally due to work commitments. After the applicant's parents died his sisters brought the applicant to the Netherlands and applied for a family reunification visa so that he could stay and be looked after by his sisters permanently in the Netherlands. The applicant's representatives argued that he could not be looked after by his brother in Peru, due to the brother's frequent travel, and there were no suitable facilities in Peru that could care for the applicant. The applicant's visa application was refused and the case was challenged up to the ECtHR.

4. The Court's Interpretation of Family Life Between Adult Relatives

The Court held that family life for the purpose of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is normally limited to the core family i.e. partners and children under 18. There is no family life between parents and adult children or adult siblings, for the purposes of Article 8, unless they can show "additional elements of dependence, involving more than normal emotional ties".

Whether these "additional elements of dependence" are present should be decided on a case-by-case basis. However, certain factors can be identified from the case law:

Where adults have a physical or mental disability or illness which is serious enough that they are in need of constant care and support from other family members;

Financial dependency, in combination with other factors can indicate additional ties of dependency, but on its own it is not sufficient;

Where the applicant and the sponsor are each other's only surviving relatives;

Where the applicant has few remaining ties to their country of origin;

Where there are no family members who can provide care, or other viable alternatives, in the country of origin.

5. Key Factors Considered by the Court in Recognising Family Life

Firstly, the court placed a lot of weight on the severity of the applicant's disability. It was not in dispute between the parties that the applicant's disability rendered him "fully dependent in his daily life on the care of others".

Secondly, the court placed weight on the fact that the applicant had always been looked after by close family members. He was cared for by his parents in Peru up to their deaths and by his sisters for the five and a half years he lived in the Netherlands. The court stated that the fact that family ties were created or developed at a time when the immigration status of a family member is precarious is a factor that needs to be taken into account in the balancing exercise under the second limb of article 8. It has no bearing on whether family life is recognised under the first limb of article 8. Thus, the authorities were wrong to focus solely on the time period before the applicant's parents' deaths when the applicant lived in Peru, and discount the time he spent in the care of his sisters when determining whether there was family life between the adult siblings.

Thirdly, the court considered that due to the applicant's disability his "perception of society was very limited" and the world outside of his close family circle was "often incomprehensible" to him. This factor, combined with the lack of institutional care options in Peru, meant that the court was satisfied that additional elements of dependency, other than normal emotional ties" existed between the applicant and his sisters.

6. The Role of Article 8 in Adult Dependent Relative Visa Applications in the UK

Applications for Adult Dependent Relative visas are very frequently refused because the applicant has the difficult task of proving that they cannot obtain the required level of care in their country of residence because it is not available and there is no person in that country who can reasonably provide it or it is not affordable. See our previous article Adult Dependent Relative Visa: Proving Unavailability of Care.

When appealing the refusal of an application for an Adult Dependent Relative visa, the applicant will need to show that the Home Office acted in breach of article 8 ECHR. The applicant will need to show there was family life between them and their sponsor (frequently a parent or sibling), before showing that the refusal was a disproportionate interference with their family life with their sponsor. Thus, the case of Martinez Alvarado v the Netherlands gives useful guidance on when the courts will recognise family life between adult relatives and the sorts of arguments that applicants should make in these cases.

9. Glossary

Adult Dependent Relative Visa: A UK visa category allowing elderly, unwell, or disabled family members to join and be cared for by their relatives in the UK. It has a high rate of refusals due to strict requirements for proving the unavailability or unaffordability of care in the applicant's home country.

Article 8 ECHR: A provision in the European Convention on Human Rights guaranteeing the right to respect for private and family life. It includes two key limbs:

Everyone has the right to private and family life, home, and correspondence. Public authorities may only interfere with this right under lawful, necessary, and proportionate circumstances for specified public interests.

European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR): An international court based in Strasbourg that interprets and enforces the European Convention on Human Rights. It hears cases alleging violations of human rights by states that are parties to the Convention.

Family Life: A concept under Article 8 ECHR that typically refers to relationships between partners, parents, and children under 18. For adult relatives, such as parents and adult children or adult siblings, family life is recognised only if there are "additional elements of dependence" beyond normal emotional ties.

Additional Elements of Dependence: Factors required to establish family life between adult relatives under Article 8 ECHR. These may include:

Severe physical or mental disabilities requiring constant care.

Financial dependency combined with other factors.

Being the only surviving relatives.

Lack of alternative care options in the applicant's home country.

Core Family: The group of family members typically recognised under Article 8 as constituting family life: partners and children under 18.

Disproportionate Interference: A legal concept under Article 8 ECHR where a public authority's action, such as denying a visa, excessively infringes on an individual's right to private or family life without sufficient justification.

Martinez Alvarado v the Netherlands: A case heard by the European Court of Human Rights involving an adult man with severe intellectual disabilities who sought family reunification with his sisters in the Netherlands after his parents' deaths. The case provided guidance on when family life is recognised between adult siblings under Article 8 ECHR.

Public Authorities: Entities such as immigration offices or government bodies that may lawfully interfere with rights under Article 8 ECHR if the interference is justified by public interest and complies with the law.

Right to Private and Family Life: A human right enshrined in Article 8 ECHR that protects an individual's personal relationships, home, and correspondence from unjustified interference by public authorities.

Severe Intellectual Disability: A condition referenced in the Martinez Alvarado case, where an individual functions at a significantly reduced cognitive level, requiring full-time care and support for daily life.

Visa Refusal: The rejection of an application for entry or residence in a country, often due to the applicant's inability to meet the legal or evidentiary requirements, such as proving dependency or care unavailability in their home country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.