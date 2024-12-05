UPDATE – Ministers To Postpone Full EVisa Rollout Amid Fears Of UK Residents Being Stranded Abroad

The UK government will postpone the full transition to eVisas, initially planned for 1 January 2025, following concerns that system glitches could leave UK residents stranded abroad. Reports have surfaced of hundreds of individuals struggling to access the digital immigration system needed to prove their right to return home.

From 31 December 2024, physical Biometric Residence Cards ('BRP') as well as many other residence documents, were set to become invalid under the new system. However, seen as these significant issues have emerged, with some users receiving error messages when attempting to access their eVisas online. Critics argue these problems, including difficulty linking disparate government databases, should have been foreseen and resolved earlier.

The shift to eVisas was designed to reduce the risk of fraud and loss of physical documents while streamlining border checks and improving security. Under the plan, visa holders could access their immigration status digitally and in real-time, while employers and officials could verify status with a single online check.

The delay reflects the government's acknowledgment of the system's flaws and the need to safeguard residents' ability to travel without disruption.

However, implementation challenges have caused disruptions for those renewing their status or applying from abroad. Foreign nationals on temporary leave to remain, often awaiting renewal decisions, are particularly affected. They are granted "3C leave" during this period, which protects their rights but leaves them without physical proof of status – something many employers and institutions require.

Seema Malhotra, the minister for migration and citizenship, is reportedly reassessing the rollout timeline after officials highlighted these operational risks. The timing of the transition, coinciding with the global bank holiday on 1 January, has also raised concerns about resolving issues promptly.

