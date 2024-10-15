As part of the UK government's ongoing shift toward a digital immigration system, the Home Office has officially closed the Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) replacement service as of September 26, 2024. The transition is a significant step in the move to digital immigration status, which is expected to be fully implemented by January 1, 2025. While no formal public announcement was made, the Home Office quietly amended several guidance documents to reflect these changes, and an email was sent to key stakeholders providing further clarification.

Cohorts Affected by the BRP Replacement Closure

The closure of the BRP replacement service impacts several specific groups of individuals:

Non-EEA Family Members of EEA Nationals: Those who is Biometric Residence Cards (BRC) have expired will no longer be able to apply for replacements. Individuals with Lost or Stolen BRPs/BRCs: Persons whose BRP or BRC has been lost or stolen will not be able to obtain replacements after 26 September 2024. Individuals with Changed Personal Details: People who experience significant changes in their personal details, such as name, gender, nationality, or facial appearance, will no longer be able to replace their BRPs or BRCs through the previous system.

The Transition to Digital Immigration Status

As part of this shift, BRC holders will already have UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) accounts, but BRP holders are advised to create one if they have not already. These individuals can use their passport and the reference number from their last visa application to set up their account, enabling access to their digital immigration status, or eVisa. However, the Home Office has instructed that even though physical replacement BRPs are no longer issued, individuals should still report lost or stolen BRPs to UKVI.

No More BRPs Issued from 31 October 2024

Another significant development is the end of new BRP issuance altogether after October 31, 2024. As of this date, no individuals will receive physical BRPs, marking a decisive shift toward the digital system. While this move signals the UK government's commitment to digital transformation, the lack of formal public announcements on the government website has left many uncertain. This lack of clarity extends to certain areas of Home Office guidance, which still recommends that individuals with indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in their passports apply for a BRP via a “No Time Limit” (NTL) application—a requirement that now appears counterintuitive given the cessation of BRP issuance.

Concerns for Affected Cohorts

The transition raises specific concerns for individuals, particularly in terms of international travel. For non-visa nationals and those who no longer have a BRP or BRC, questions remain about how they can travel and return to the UK through the end of 2024. Current Home Office guidance still advises individuals to carry their BRP/BRC while travelling, likely because the Advance Passenger Information (API) system used by airlines has not yet been fully integrated with the digital immigration status system.

The Home Office has sought to alleviate some of these concerns by stating in its email that it has confidence in the effectiveness of its digital solutions. Furthermore, it has established alternative methods to verify immigration status if the automated response systems fail. This includes setting up a 24/7 support hub to assist carriers and ensure that individuals facing issues can still travel without significant disruption.

Practical Implications and Next Steps

For individuals impacted by the closure of the BRP replacement service, the next steps involve creating and managing their UKVI accounts to access their digital immigration status. This transition may present challenges for those unfamiliar with the system, and it is essential that individuals remain informed of the changes and ensure their digital status is up to date.

For those planning to travel before the full transition to digital immigration status, the Home Office's alternative solutions, such as the carrier support hub, should offer some reassurance. However, it remains crucial for individuals to stay updated on any further guidance as the transition progresses, especially regarding travel requirements.

As the Home Office moves toward a digital immigration status by January 2025, it is important for affected individuals to familiarise themselves with these changes, create UKVI accounts, and ensure they understand the impact on their ability to travel and confirm their immigration status. While concerns remain, particularly regarding the potential challenges during travel, the Home Office's implementation of support mechanisms offers some reassurance as the transition unfolds.

